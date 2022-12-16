Read full article on original website
AAA Nebraska Providing ‘Tow to Go’ From Christmas to New Year
AAA is providing a way to keep drunk drivers off the roads this Christmas and New Year. Through its Tow to Go program, those who have imbibed a little too much shouldn’t even think about getting behind the wheel. A simple phone call to AAA, and a dispatcher will send a tow truck free of charge to tow the caller and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
Giving The Gift Of College This Holiday Season
If you’re still looking for a gift for a school aged child in your life Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante says encourages families give a financial contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings account.\. A gift of $20 or $50 to a college savings account can mature into a...
Black Hills Energy Urges Customers To Prepare For Dangerous Cold Weather
Frigid air and snow are on the way and Black Hills Energy wants you to be prepared. “Nebraskans deserve safe and reliable natural gas, so we’ve built our system for peak conditions like what we’ll experience this week,” says Black Hills Energy Operations Director Quintin Gaddis.
Coldest Wind Chill, Highs Since 1996 Imminent
The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates that extreme cold is expected to continue in southeast Nebraska with wind chill indices ranging from -30 to -50 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible. Blizzard conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. Approximately one to three inches...
NDOC Staff Member Assaulted By Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Corrections says a staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center suffered serious injuries after being assaulted on Tuesday inside a pantry office. Corrections officials say the inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff member and punched him in the head. He then deployed pepper spray,...
