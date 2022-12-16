AAA is providing a way to keep drunk drivers off the roads this Christmas and New Year. Through its Tow to Go program, those who have imbibed a little too much shouldn’t even think about getting behind the wheel. A simple phone call to AAA, and a dispatcher will send a tow truck free of charge to tow the caller and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO