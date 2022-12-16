Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Super Bowl Champion Running Back DiesOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduledNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Related
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
What are the signs of Strep A infection?
At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
When will flu and RSV peak?
Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
Strep A: No 10 tells parents to look for signs of infection with reports of eighth death
Warning comes as health official says earlier start to cases in UK could be knock-on effect of pandemic
Healthline
CDC Investigates Strep A Cases: The Symptoms, Risks and Treatments
Step A is a bacteria that causes a myriad of conditions including scarlet fever and strep throat. Invasive Group A Strep has been linked to a number of recent deaths in UK children. At least 11 cases have been reported in Colorado. Common treatments include antibiotics like amoxicillin. The U.S....
Schools send advice to parents amid Strep A deaths
Schools are issuing health and safety advice to parents and carers after a surge in cases of Strep A, reportedly causing the deaths of up to seven children in England and Wales.Strep A, or Group A Streptococcus or Streptococcus pyogenes, is a bacteria commonly found in the nose and throat and can cause impetigo, strep throat and scarlet fever.Parents and carers are being warned to be aware of symptoms such as muscle aches and tenderness, and to prevent the spread of bacteria by practicing good hygiene.A school in Hammersmith and Fulham, London, issued detailed advice on the causes and symptoms of...
ABC 15 News
CDC sees rise in flu cases in US as hospitalizations spike
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that flu cases in the U.S. are on the rise. During a news briefing with reporters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the rise of hospitalizations in the U.S. are the most they've seen. Last week, the CDC reported nearly 20,000...
CDC map shows how bad flu is in Mississippi
Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you.
NBC New York
CDC Encourages People to Wear Masks to Help Prevent Spread of Covid, Flu and RSV Over the Holidays
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said wearing a mask is an everyday precaution that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus. Flu and respiratory syncytial virus are circulating at high levels at the same time Covid is picking up, straining hospital emergency departments.
Nearly 3,000 people have already died from the flu this season: CDC
Nearly 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu this year as an unusually early and brutal flu season has begun. Dr. Marc Siegel explained there are several reasons for this.
Flu season intensifies with 6M infected in US: CDC
Twelve children have died from the flu so far, the CDC said, and the cumulative hospitalization rate is the highest it's been at this point in the flu season since 2010-2011.
U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections
Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
This flu season is bound to be historic, but masks can help, says the CDC
A face mask that can offer protection from respiratory infection. Deposit PhotosFlu, COVID-19, and RSV infections continue to put pressure on the healthcare system.
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
Scarlet fever cases rise tenfold as parents struggle to find Strep A antibiotics
Scarlet fever cases have surged by tenfold in a year, official data shows, as pharmacists grapple with a shortage of antibiotics during a Strep A outbreak. Strep A bacteria usually only causes mild illness, including scarlet fever and strep throat, which is treated with antibiotics. But in rare cases, it can progress into a potentially life-threatening disease if it gets into the bloodstream.Infections are higher than normal for this time of year, and at least nine children have died after contracting the bacteria in recent weeks.Pharmacists say they are struggling to get their hands on antibiotics to treat Strep...
RSV and Strep A: Are Kids Getting Sick After COVID Lockdowns?
RSV rates are soaring across the U.S., while 15 children have died in the U.K. from Strep A.
Strep A child death toll in UK rises to 15
Fifteen children under the age of 15 have now died in the UK from the invasive strep A illness, figures show. Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 13 children under 15 have died of strep A in England since September. Two other such child deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland and Wales, taking the UK total to 15.
Ars Technica
Strep A is soaring in UK after pandemic lull; invasive infections kill 8
Scarlet fever is spiking in the UK, with case numbers more than fourfold higher than normal for this time of year. And a rare but serious invasive disease caused by the same bacteria that causes scarlet fever and strep throat—Group A streptococci—is also surging, killing at least eight children in the UK, according to media reports.
Comments / 1