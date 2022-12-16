Lattimore among 7 Saints questionable for week 15 hosting ATL

The last time we saw Marshon Lattimore on the field for the Saints was week five against the Seahawks when he suffered an abdomen injury. One of the best cornerbacks in the NFL was limited for a second straight week and is questionable to go against the Falcons on Sunday.

“Nobody knows his body better than him,” Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard said about Lattimore’s ramp up to playing ball. “Then, the difficult part is trying to throw him out there without having pure contact and expecting him to be able to tackle and perform at a top-notch level that we've been accustomed to. So, it's delicate, because, we don't know. It's on an as is basis, and he's going to go as far as he can take it.”

Also, QUESTIONABLE :

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

S J.T. Gray (hamstring/back)

Safety P.J. Williams (knee) and linebacker Zack Baun did not practice all week and are out.

Cam Jordan is a full-go, but the DE is dealing with a foot injury he was rehabbing over the bye. Kicker Wil Lutz and tackle Ryan Ramczyk are also full after being limited earlier in the week.

The Falcons only list guard Chuma Edoga as out due to a knee injury.

Saints vs. Falcons is a noon start Sunday on WWL with, “the Voice”, Mike Hoss and color analyst Deuce McAllister coming to you from the broadcast booth in the Caesars Superdome.

First Take with Steve Geller and Jeff Nowak gets our pregame coverage going at 8am. Then, it’s the Bud Light Countdown to Kickoff with Bobby Hebert, Kristian Garic and Mike Detillier at 10am.