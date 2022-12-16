ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 13% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:01 EST on Thursday, 22 December, Lumber (LBS) is $370.50. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 117, 99.99% below its average volume of 21363900.47. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Down By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.81% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 19 December, Copper (HG) is $3.75. There are several reasons why copper futures are down today. The biggest of them is the fact that the global economy is slowing down. A growing concern among investors is that this will hurt the copper market.
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $107,392.68. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.1% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.17. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.15% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 5.26% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
NASDAQ Composite Down By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 22 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,475.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 841844605, 86.77% below its average volume of 6363528653.57. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.8% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,813.79. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 46152610, 88.71% below its average volume of...
Charter Comm Stock Is 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Charter Comm (NASDAQ: CHTR) fell by a staggering 21.93% in 5 sessions from $392.66 at -21.93, to $306.55 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 4.27% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,878.89. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.99% up from its 52-week low and 14.78% down from its 52-week high.
Liberty Broadband Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.8% in 10 sessions from $88.66 at 2022-12-05, to $69.33 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Pinduoduo Stock Is 30% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) rose by a staggering 30.52% in 21 sessions from $65.75 at 2022-11-25, to $85.82 at 16:00 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $10,537.60, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
3D Systems Stock Down Momentum With A 24% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell by a staggering 24.5% in 10 sessions from $9.51 to $7.18 at 13:39 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.9% to $14,930.73, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. 3D Systems’s...
Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak call off $9 billion SPAC deal

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.N) said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger, making it the latest blank-check deal to fall through as the industry comes under increasing regulatory scrutiny.
NYSE FANG Falls By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 17.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.05. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.49% up from its 52-week low and 1.19% down from its 52-week high.
Tractor Supply Company And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Philip Morris International (PM), Columbia Banking System (COLB), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
TherapeuticsMD Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 4.92% down. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $6.71, 78% under its 52-week high of $30.50. The last session, NASDAQ ended with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) dropping 3.73% to $6.71. NASDAQ jumped 0.01% to $10,547.11,...
