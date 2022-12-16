ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

NH putting COVID wastewater data online, helping track virus’s spread

By Paul Cuno-Booth, New Hampshire Public Radio
laconiadailysun.com
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Home Values in New Hampshire Soared During the Pandemic

The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Report: New Hampshire fuels cigarette black market

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

New trains coming to Amtrak Downeaster route through NH

Amtrak announced the first of the Airo trains will be in service in 2026. The Downeaster — Amtrak’s passenger train route between Maine and Boston with three stops in New Hampshire — is slated for new trains that are part of a nationwide upgrade.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy