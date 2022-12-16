ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Palladium Futures Down By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:57 EST on Thursday, 22 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,698.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1137, 99.99% below its average volume of 5589616326.73. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.322% up from its 52-week low and 10.093% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $107,392.68. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
S&P 500 Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,801.04. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 842943201, 62.37% below its average volume of 2240671642.19. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Coffee Futures Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 5.56% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.95. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 269, 98.53% below its average volume of 18300.68. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 4.85% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,171.57. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 160524969, 95.01% below its average volume of 3217887975.4. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.1% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.17. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.15% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 5.26% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.8% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,813.79. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 46152610, 88.71% below its average volume of...
Nikkei 225 Drops By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 4.89% for the last 5 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 19 December, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,587.84. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.72% up from its 52-week low and 9.53% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 4.27% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,878.89. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.99% up from its 52-week low and 14.78% down from its 52-week high.
Pinduoduo Stock Is 30% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) rose by a staggering 30.52% in 21 sessions from $65.75 at 2022-11-25, to $85.82 at 16:00 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $10,537.60, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
NYSE FANG Falls By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 17.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.05. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.49% up from its 52-week low and 1.19% down from its 52-week high.
Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak call off $9 billion SPAC deal

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.N) said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger, making it the latest blank-check deal to fall through as the industry comes under increasing regulatory scrutiny.
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
Tractor Supply Company And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Philip Morris International (PM), Columbia Banking System (COLB), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
