Palladium Futures Down By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:57 EST on Thursday, 22 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,698.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1137, 99.99% below its average volume of 5589616326.73. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.322% up from its 52-week low and 10.093% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $107,392.68. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
S&P 500 Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,801.04. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 842943201, 62.37% below its average volume of 2240671642.19. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Coffee Futures Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 5.56% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.95. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 269, 98.53% below its average volume of 18300.68. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 4.85% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 21 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,171.57. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 160524969, 95.01% below its average volume of 3217887975.4. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.1% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.17. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.15% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 5.26% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.8% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,813.79. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 46152610, 88.71% below its average volume of...
Nikkei 225 Drops By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 4.89% for the last 5 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 19 December, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,587.84. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.72% up from its 52-week low and 9.53% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 4.27% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,878.89. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.99% up from its 52-week low and 14.78% down from its 52-week high.
Pinduoduo Stock Is 30% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) rose by a staggering 30.52% in 21 sessions from $65.75 at 2022-11-25, to $85.82 at 16:00 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $10,537.60, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
NYSE FANG Falls By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 17.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.05. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.49% up from its 52-week low and 1.19% down from its 52-week high.
Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak call off $9 billion SPAC deal
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.N) said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger, making it the latest blank-check deal to fall through as the industry comes under increasing regulatory scrutiny.
This AI Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Price Correctly For Canaan And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
Nikola Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.36% to $2.47 at 15:28 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,699.96, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 24% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped by a staggering 24.46% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at -24.46, to $2.81 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.75% to $10,732.17, following the last session’s upward trend.
NeuroMetrix And GoPro On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Charles Schwab, and Vanguard Total. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
Tractor Supply Company And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Philip Morris International (PM), Columbia Banking System (COLB), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
First Merchants Corporation And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – First Merchants Corporation (FRME), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
TherapeuticsMD And Nautilus On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are TherapeuticsMD, Sumitomo Mitsui, and GoPro. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
