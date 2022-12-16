Read full article on original website
WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators have concluded the United States violated its rules in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China.” The move was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019-2020. A WTO dispute panel dismissed the assertion that U.S. “essential security interests” allowed for such labeling. The United States Trade Representative’s office indicated it would ignore the ruling. Hong Kong’s commerce minister, Algernon Yau, said he had written to the USTR asking that the requirement be dropped. He said it causes “unnecessary concern” for manufacturers.
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
Australia-China foreign ministers meet in bid to repair ties
BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. The visit by Penny Wong comes on the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the nations, an occasion they appear to hope will help improve ties. The Australian Associated Press news agency says Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years. That has raised hopes of an end to import restrictions imposed by China and the possible freeing of two Australian citizens detained in China.
With House shifting, Senate locks in Ukraine funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — On the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal for continued U.S. support, the Senate has voted to ensure that money keeps flowing for years, even after Republicans take control of the House next month. Ukraine will receive $44.9 billion in aid as part of a massive spending bill the Senate passed Thursday. The bill now goes to the House for a final vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill funds the government through the fiscal year ending in September, but it would give the Pentagon authority to spend the money through 2025 in some circumstances.
US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy’s output in goods and services — marked a return to growth after consecutive drops in the January-March and April-June periods. Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.
US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it is targeting the Prosecutor-General of Iran, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, two senior commanders in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp and two members of the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer group. Treasury said it is also penalizing the Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company, which produces armored vehicles and other equipment for the security forces. The sanctions freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.
Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022
Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and other central banks would go in the fight against inflation sparked a return of volatility. Large swings in stocks were common on Wall Street as the Fed raised its key interest rate seven times and signaled more hikes to come. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s strict COVID-19 policies also roiled the global economy.
Brazil’s Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has appointed 16 ministers just over a week before he takes office. Another dozen or so nominations are expected next week, Lula said on Thursday. After weeks of negotiations, Lula looked to former governors of Brazil’s northeast region, and long-term members of his leftist Workers’ Party, for two of the most important positions: health and social development. The transition team of his incoming administration said that four years under President Jair Bolsonaro had produced significant setbacks in health and education. Some of the positions to be announced next week are still being painstakingly negotiated behind the scenes.
German intel employee held for passing information to Russia
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say an employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing information to Russia. Federal prosecutors said the man was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday. They said the apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service and of another person were searched. Prosecutors said Thursday that, in the course of this year, the suspect passed “information that he had acquired in his professional activity” to a Russian intelligence service, which they didn’t identify. They added that the information was a “state secret” as defined by Germany’s criminal code.
Watchdog: Under 1% of Israel army probes yield prosecution
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group says that Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1% of the hundreds of complaints against them. The report on Wednesday by the group Yesh Din argues Israel’s military systematically fails to conduct a credible prosecution of itself. Between 2017 and 2021, the Israeli military received 1,260 cases of alleged offenses by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians, including 409 cases involving the killing of Palestinians, according to official data obtained after a freedom of information request. Rights groups and critics long have alleged Israeli military investigations into the killings of Palestinians reflect a pattern of impunity.
Venezuela opposition weighs overhauling ‘interim government’
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A group of opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is looking to strip Juan Guaidó of his authority as the internationally recognized head of the country’s so-called interim government. Three of the four major opposition parties are expected to vote Thursday on the proposal to replace Guaidó with a horizontal style of leadership by committee. The change takes place as presidential elections in 2024 are looming and Maduro’s opponents seek new ways to connect with frustrated Venezuelans.
Benefits of federal law to remain out of Maine tribes’ reach
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. The U.S. House approved the proposal earlier but it was not included in the $1.7 trillion spending bill that must be approved before midnight Friday. Native American leaders in Maine blamed Sen. Angus King for blocking the proposal. King said he had “serious concerns” about the proposal. Tribes in Maine are treated differently from all other 570 federally recognized tribes under terms of a 1980 land claims settlement act.
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar. The resolution was approved by the 15-member council 12-0 on Wednesday with abstentions by China, Russia and India. The resolution urges the military rulers of the country to immediately release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. It also reiterates a call to uphold democratic institutions and respect human rights in Myanmar. Britain’s ambassador said it is the first resolution on Myanmar adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body since the country joined the United Nations in 1948.
EXPLAINER: Forest carbon credits aim to offset pollution
WASHINGTON (AP) — Forest carbon credits are promises that companies, individuals and governments can buy to counteract their emissions by paying to plant or protect trees. Trees store carbon in their tissue, which means that the taller and healthier a tree grows, the more carbon it can store. Soils and vegetation also store carbon. When a tree is chopped down, the carbon stored within it is often released into the atmosphere. Forest carbon credits aim to avoid deforestation and burning, but there are questions about how effective they are. That’s because sometimes deforestation happens despite the carbon credit arrangement. Another issue can be that the trees were not at risk of being cut down in the first place, so the carbon credits did not change the status quo.
EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies
The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee’s report documents how then-President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him — Cabinet members, campaign officials and even family members — that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies anyway.
