Gold steadies as firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,817.69 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. ET (1712...
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on consumer discretionary boost
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains for the third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the festive weekend, lifted by consumer discretionary stocks led by JD Sports. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. Sportswear firm JD Sports soared 5.8% to the top of the...
Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:. * Brazil's Senate approved raising the government spending cap, allowing the president-elect's incoming...
Cognyte Software Ltd <CGNT.O>: Losses of 25 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Cognyte Software Ltd in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -25 cents per share, 46 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 21 cents. Losses of -20 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -28 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -20 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $71.25 million, which is lower than the estimated $78.93 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $71.25 million from $118.72 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.04 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.10 -0.79 Missed Jan. 31 2022 0.22 0.16 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.10 0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 02:31 p.m.
IMF looks for Egyptian currency flexibility after end of December, official says
CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will be watching for a shift by Egypt to a flexible exchange rate after a requirement to finance imports through letters of credit is phased out at the end of this month, a senior IMF official said on Monday. The IMF's...
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON (Reuters) -Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened the allowable band for long-term yields...
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold rose 0.8 % to $1,801.66 per ounce by...
Berlin says supplying Germans in China with mRNA jabs
Germany said it had received permission for a shipment of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 to land in China on Wednesday to be given to Germans living in the country. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters that the first batch of German pharma company's BioNTech jabs were being flown to China.
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
UPDATE 2-Ghana to default on most of external debt as economic crisis worsens
ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana said on Monday it would suspend payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as the country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. Its finance ministry said it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral...
North Korea slams Japan's new security strategy, warns of military measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Wall Street is starting off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:04 p.m. Eastern. About 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index are in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,597 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.4%.
