Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis

LACONIA — A forum for business owners last Tuesday brought strong engagement, and sharp focus to the issue of homelessness in the city's downtown. The forum was the most recent in a series of public meetings in each ward over the last few months. This is a new approach for the city, and the sessions invited the public to share their solutions to the crisis, as well as get educated on the causes behind homelessness in the Lakes Region.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO