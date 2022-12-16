Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis

Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 116 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 12 through 11 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Maine police deliver homeless woman to Manchester; Manchester sends her back
MANCHESTER — Why was a homeless woman from Maine driven 60 miles south by Sanford Police to a homeless shelter in Manchester, where there was no bed waiting for her?. It’s the question that remains mostly unanswered, but it has stirred up controversy between two municipalities, both of them stretched thin when it comes to resources to help the homeless.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 71 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
No injuries in Gilford house fire Tuesday night
GILFORD — Calls about a man on fire in front of a home brought Gilford and Laconia fire departments to a structure fire at 25 Breton Road Tuesday night. Police and firefighters arrived to find a house on fire, but no burn victim. Services from Meredith, Belmont, Alton, Tilton-Northfield, Center Harbor, Franklin, Sanbornton and Gilmanton provided assistance.
laconiadailysun.com
Time to move on: On his way back to Belknap County, McIntire reflects on role as Bristol police chief
BRISTOL — Come March, Bristol Police Chief James McIntire will be returning to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, where he previously worked for five-and-a-half years. He will be leaving behind a fully-staffed department that is looking forward to a move into a new public safety building — very different from the situation when McIntire arrived in March 2018.
laconiadailysun.com
Lithium ion battery causes house fire in Sanbornton Saturday
SANBORNTON — One person suffered minor burns from a weekend house fire. An investigation determined the cause was a backup lithium ion battery system. Firefighting crews from nine communities responded to the fire on Saturday. “It’s similar to a standby generator,” explained Sanbornton Fire Chief Paul Dexter Jr. “They...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia development team includes big-name firms – and a business owner who went bankrupt
Two weeks after questions about the state’s chosen buyer for the 220-acre former Laconia State School site halted the $21.5 million deal, the buyer’s business partners have agreed to publicly identify themselves, share funding progress, and provide their credentials for pulling off a massive $500 million development. The...
laconiadailysun.com
Authors seeking photos of old Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH — With the holidays upon us, and with more snowy days ahead, it’s a perfect time to check family albums for old photos showing Moultonborough buildings and places. Authors Cristina Ashjian and Jane Rice continue to collect historic photos for inclusion in the forthcoming “Images of America” photo book on Moultonborough.
laconiadailysun.com
Electric bills trending lower in 2023 for NHEC members
PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative board of directors has approved changes to rates that by Feb. 1, will result in an overall bill decrease of 9.3%, or $14.43 per month for the typical residential member using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month. The first change will occur...
laconiadailysun.com
Paul E. Purcell, 65
THORNTON — Paul Edward Purcell, 65, died at his home surrounded by his family on December 17, 2022, following a period of declining health. Paul was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on December 15, 1957, the son of Raymond and Frances (Neary) Purcell. He was raised in Lowell and attended Lowell schools. He relocated to Ashland in the mid 1980s. He was employed by LW Packard Woolen Mills in Ashland and also worked for many years for Cumberland Farms.
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth High grad to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro for Parkinson’s research
CAMPTON — Laura R. Aldrich, a 2006 Plymouth Regional High School graduate, was recently selected by the Michael J. Fox Foundation to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, located in Tanzania, to support Parkinson’s disease research. Aldrich applied to join Team Fox in memory of her...
laconiadailysun.com
Bean Family: Gratitude for kind words toward Bean family patriarch
We would like to thank the citizens of the Lakes Region and beyond for their very kind words toward Harry Arthur Bean (1935-2022) upon his passing. The Bean Family of Saltmarsh Pond Road, Gilford, since 1942.
laconiadailysun.com
Patricia Baker, 93
Patricia Gross Baker, a New Hampshire native, died peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on December 17, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, daughter of Lida (Howard) Gross and Paul L. Gross. She lived most of her life on Kearsarge Mountain, Wilmot, New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
Latest homelessness forum focuses on perspective of business owners
LACONIA — A forum for business owners last Tuesday brought strong engagement, and sharp focus to the issue of homelessness in the city's downtown. The forum was the most recent in a series of public meetings in each ward over the last few months. This is a new approach for the city, and the sessions invited the public to share their solutions to the crisis, as well as get educated on the causes behind homelessness in the Lakes Region.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert C. Abbott, 86
NORTH PORT, Florida — Robert "Bob" C. Abbott, 86, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on December 11, 1936, in Concord, New Hampshire, he was the son of Carl H. and Flossie E. Abbott. After graduating from Penacook High School, Bob had two fulfilling careers. He served on the Laconia Police Department, retiring as Captain in 1978. During that time he attended the FBI Academy, Babson Institute and Northwestern University. He spent 25 years at Lakes Region General Hospital as director of several departments.
laconiadailysun.com
Executive Council votes 3-2 to approve sale of State School
CONCORD — The Executive Council voted 3-2 Wednesday morning to approve a purchase & sale agreement for the Laconia State School property with Legacy Laconia, LLC. Councilor Joe Kenney, who represents Laconia, along with Cinde Warmington of District 2 and Janet Stevens of District 3 voted in favor, with Theodore Gatsas of District 4 and David Wheeler of District 5 in dissent.
laconiadailysun.com
Last Night Wolfeboro events schedule set
WOLFEBORO — Last Night Wolfeboro celebrates the end of 2022 featuring free, family-friendly events including outdoor ice skating, live concerts and ballet, crafts, bingo and 6 p.m. fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay, weather permitting. There is also a scavenger hunt, an escape room, games, wildlife encounters, and a magic show.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilmanton School first trimester honor roll 2022-23
GILMANTON — Julie Couch, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for achieving honor roll status for the 1st trimester of the 2022-23 school year:
