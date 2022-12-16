ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dent, OH

WLWT 5

LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories

A major winter storm is on its way with all-types of winter precipitation and powerful winds forecasted. Multiple counties across Greater Cincinnati have declared snow emergencies or travel advisories ahead of the storm. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory is defined as...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison

A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

