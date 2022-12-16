ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, NH

New Hampshire Bulletin

Governor and Executive Councilor – not state agency – were to pick buyer for Laconia site

In a September letter, the state told people who had made offers to buy the former Laconia State School site that all proposals would be given to the governor and Executive Council “for their final selection,” according to a copy of the letter provided to the Bulletin Tuesday.  The process described in that letter has […] The post Governor and Executive Councilor – not state agency – were to pick buyer for Laconia site appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Time to move on: On his way back to Belknap County, McIntire reflects on role as Bristol police chief

BRISTOL — Come March, Bristol Police Chief James McIntire will be returning to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, where he previously worked for five-and-a-half years. He will be leaving behind a fully-staffed department that is looking forward to a move into a new public safety building — very different from the situation when McIntire arrived in March 2018.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
VTDigger

Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured

Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
BARRE, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash

The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Executive Council approves State School sale in 3-2 vote

CONCORD — After decades of unsuccessful sale attempts by the state, a revived effort to sell the Laconia State School property came to fruition Wednesday with a 3-2 Executive Council vote to approve a purchase and sale agreement with Legacy at Laconia, LLC. The sale marks the closing of...
LACONIA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Merrimack County Investigating Inmate Death

Authorities in Merrimack County are investigating the death of a 25-year-old jail inmate. Officials say Christopher Cronan was found unresponsive in his cell last Monday and taken to the hospital where he later died. The cause of Cronan’s death has yet to be determined.
97.5 WOKQ

NHLC: Driver Served at Portsmouth Bar Before Thanksgiving Crash

A Portsmouth restaurant temporarily lost its liquor license after serving a driver whose vehicle would overturn early Thanksgiving morning, killing one of the passengers. Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche Macan when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. Six people were ejected including Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, who died several hours after the crash.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell

BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
CONCORD, NH
Q106.5

Falmouth Man, Who Spent 25 Years In Federal Jail For Trafficking Drugs, Busted Again

62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell of Falmouth could be heading back to prison, after being arrested last Thursday evening on alleged drug trafficking charges. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says Hunnewell has already spent a quarter of a century in Federal Prison after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine in 1989. This past week, during a traffic stop and subsequent warrant execution on his home, authorities say they found almost 2 pounds of Fentanyl, among other items of interest.
FALMOUTH, ME
WCAX

Police investigate Upper Valley fire that sent man to hospital

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in the Upper Valley are investigating a mysterious fire that injured the occupant of what they are calling a “mobile structure.”. Hartford EMS officials say they were notified last Thursday about a man who walked into the local hospital with major burns suffered from a fire in Hartford. He was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for life-threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released.
HARTFORD, VT
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. The new state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200 new jobs to the Seacoast over the next several years. Robert Kennedy, president of C/A Design and Heico’s Thermal Solutions Segment, said, “As part of this $35 million investment, C/A Design will be adding significant new equipment including larger brazing ovens, dip brazing tanks and automated chemical conversion lines. Our investment in technology and automation helps to ensure on-time delivery of precision mission critical parts to C/A Design’s growing customer needs.”
EXETER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 116 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 12 through 11 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH
thepulseofnh.com

School Lockdown In Governor Wentworth District

Schools on the Kingswood campus of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District went into lockdown this morning when it was reported that a student had a gun. Wolfeboro police and State troopers responded and it was determined the gun was a toy and not a credible threat. The superintendent said the lockdown was lifted for all schools except the Kingswood Regional Middle School where as a precaution, police continued to investigate and met with staff regarding the incident.
WOLFEBORO, NH

