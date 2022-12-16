Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Prosecutors request competency evaluation for man accused of Manchester walking trail murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A transient man from Mississippi accused in a stabbing attack of a Manchester grandfather told the court he is a paranoid schizophrenic and needs his medications. Raymond Moore bared his soul to the judge in a rambling speech about suffering from mental illness. He also adamantly...
Governor and Executive Councilor – not state agency – were to pick buyer for Laconia site
In a September letter, the state told people who had made offers to buy the former Laconia State School site that all proposals would be given to the governor and Executive Council “for their final selection,” according to a copy of the letter provided to the Bulletin Tuesday. The process described in that letter has […] The post Governor and Executive Councilor – not state agency – were to pick buyer for Laconia site appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
laconiadailysun.com
Time to move on: On his way back to Belknap County, McIntire reflects on role as Bristol police chief
BRISTOL — Come March, Bristol Police Chief James McIntire will be returning to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, where he previously worked for five-and-a-half years. He will be leaving behind a fully-staffed department that is looking forward to a move into a new public safety building — very different from the situation when McIntire arrived in March 2018.
manchesterinklink.com
NH Housing greenlights 6 multifamily housing projects in Concord, Nashua, Hillsborough and Rochester
BEDFORD, NH – Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents.
New Hampshire teen arrested for allegedly driving 120mph, fleeing police
SEABROOK, Nh — A New Hampshire teen was arrested for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour and attempting to flee the police. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy patrolling Route 95 in Seabrook spotted Danny Telemaco-Garcia’s 2016 Nissan traveling 120 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
thepulseofnh.com
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
laconiadailysun.com
Executive Council approves State School sale in 3-2 vote
CONCORD — After decades of unsuccessful sale attempts by the state, a revived effort to sell the Laconia State School property came to fruition Wednesday with a 3-2 Executive Council vote to approve a purchase and sale agreement with Legacy at Laconia, LLC. The sale marks the closing of...
thepulseofnh.com
Merrimack County Investigating Inmate Death
Authorities in Merrimack County are investigating the death of a 25-year-old jail inmate. Officials say Christopher Cronan was found unresponsive in his cell last Monday and taken to the hospital where he later died. The cause of Cronan’s death has yet to be determined.
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
NHLC: Driver Served at Portsmouth Bar Before Thanksgiving Crash
A Portsmouth restaurant temporarily lost its liquor license after serving a driver whose vehicle would overturn early Thanksgiving morning, killing one of the passengers. Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche Macan when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. Six people were ejected including Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, who died several hours after the crash.
WMUR.com
Liquor commission says Portsmouth bar served alcohol to intoxicated man before crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth bar is waiting for a hearing to decide if its liquor license will be suspended. This, after the liquor commission filed documents saying the bar served alcohol to a person who was intoxicated and was later involved in a deadly crash. News 9 learned...
WMUR.com
Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell
BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
Falmouth Man, Who Spent 25 Years In Federal Jail For Trafficking Drugs, Busted Again
62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell of Falmouth could be heading back to prison, after being arrested last Thursday evening on alleged drug trafficking charges. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says Hunnewell has already spent a quarter of a century in Federal Prison after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine in 1989. This past week, during a traffic stop and subsequent warrant execution on his home, authorities say they found almost 2 pounds of Fentanyl, among other items of interest.
WMUR.com
Police seek pickup truck allegedly involved in 7 separate hit-and-run crashes in Franklin, Salisbury
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to track down a driver involved in several crashes that led to property damage in Franklin and Salisbury. Police said the hit-and-run crashes involving a tan or gold pickup truck happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken woman punches car, thought occupants were stalkers and yelling at her children
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WCAX
Police investigate Upper Valley fire that sent man to hospital
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in the Upper Valley are investigating a mysterious fire that injured the occupant of what they are calling a “mobile structure.”. Hartford EMS officials say they were notified last Thursday about a man who walked into the local hospital with major burns suffered from a fire in Hartford. He was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for life-threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
C/A Design, part of the Thermal Solutions Segment (TSS) of The Heico Companies, an innovator and leader in aluminum brazing for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has announced the groundbreaking of their new headquarters in Exeter, NH. The new state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot operations center aims to bring as many as 200 new jobs to the Seacoast over the next several years. Robert Kennedy, president of C/A Design and Heico’s Thermal Solutions Segment, said, “As part of this $35 million investment, C/A Design will be adding significant new equipment including larger brazing ovens, dip brazing tanks and automated chemical conversion lines. Our investment in technology and automation helps to ensure on-time delivery of precision mission critical parts to C/A Design’s growing customer needs.”
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 116 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 12 through 11 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
thepulseofnh.com
School Lockdown In Governor Wentworth District
Schools on the Kingswood campus of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District went into lockdown this morning when it was reported that a student had a gun. Wolfeboro police and State troopers responded and it was determined the gun was a toy and not a credible threat. The superintendent said the lockdown was lifted for all schools except the Kingswood Regional Middle School where as a precaution, police continued to investigate and met with staff regarding the incident.
