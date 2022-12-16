Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie, Message in Wake of Husband's Suicide
Allison Holker’s has returned to social media just days after her husband, beloved dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, took his own life inside of a Los Angeles hotel room. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” the former So...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: David Eason Dumped Me on My Birthday!
Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans turned 31 this week. Obviously, Jenelle is no longer a teen, but she’s still living the mom life, having regained custody of two of her three children. Plus, after years of financial difficulty, Jenelle joined OnlyFans over the summer, and she claims to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: Fans Beg Former Reality Star to Leave Abusive Husband Following Troubling Birthday Fight
Earlier this week, Jenelle Evans celebrated her 31st birthday. Unfortunately, the festivities didn’t go as planned, and Jenelle spent much of the big day blasting her “narcissistic a–hole” husband on social media. As we previously reported, the celebration got off to a pleasant enough start, with...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Mother Shares Heartbreaking Message About Son in Heaven
Connie Boss Alexander is living every parents’ worst nightmare. The mother of dancer and entertainer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Alexander lost her son last week after Boss died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Los Angeles. He was only 40 years old. In response to the tragedy, tributes...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Reacts to Apparent Sister Wives Split: The Truth Will Come Out!
Meri Brown says you should not believe everything you read. Or everything you hear, as the case at the moment for this Sister Wives star may be. This past Sunday, the veteran TLC personality was featured on the show’s Season 17 tell-all special, sitting down with a host who exposed her to a clip of Kody Brown stating the following:
The Hollywood Gossip
Kimberly and Usman Break Up, Ending "Toxic" Engagement
During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 pre-Tell All finale, splits hit the fan, to to speak. Some of these couples chose “break” in their make-or-break moments. One of those couples was Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar. From one day to the next, they went...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Throws Tell All Tantrum, Rages Against Castmates
After last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, only the Tell All remains. Season 7 has had major ups and downs. Many viewers have noted that Angela Deem seems to be worse than ever. And that is saying a lot. In the promo for the unbelievable...
The Hollywood Gossip
Scott Disick and Travis Barker: EVERYBODY Knows They Can't Stand Each Other, Report Claims
Scott Disick only stopped trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian after she remarried three times. All three of those weddings were with Travis Barker. Life is complicated sometimes. For months, multiple outlets and insiders have observed the gulf between Scott and Travis. They’re part of the same large celebrity family....
The Hollywood Gossip
Sonya Eddy, General Hospital Actress, Dead at 55
The soap opera world is in mourning today. Sonya Eddy, an actress known, respected and beloved for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the popular daytime drama General Hospital, passed away on Monday. She was 55 years old. The awful news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by Oscar winner Octavia...
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham Posts Unrecognizable Throwback, Accidentally Reminds Fans of How Much Work She's Had Done
Farrah Abraham has never been shy about her fondness for cosmetic procedures. The former Teen Mom star has had just about every kind of “work” done at one time or another, and as a result, her appearance has been considerably transformed over the years. That might be why...
The Hollywood Gossip
Teresa Giudice to Todd and Julie Chrisley: Prison is Gonna Suck!
Teresa Giudice has some words of wisdom to pass along to her fellow reality stars. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent 11 months in prison back in 2015 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges. Similarly, Todd and Julie Chrisley pleaded guilty this summer to defrauding the government...
The Hollywood Gossip
Who is Michael Ilesanmi's Mistress? He Told Angela She Was Only a "Plaything"
After all of that drama in Nigeria, Angela Deem says that Michael Ilesanmi cheated on her — vindicating, she felt, her controlling and abusive behavior. While the promo for the Season 7 Tell All (which will air in four parts) yields some clues, we don’t know much. We...
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles Stuns Supporters, Invites Harry and Meghan to Coronation Despite Netflix Doc [Report]
Now that all six episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary are available for streaming, the speculation about the royals’ reaction is in full swing. To the chagrin of many within the British tabloid media, the series didn’t contain any shocking allegations or slander directed at the Windsors.
The Hollywood Gossip
Andrew Shue: Is the Public Taking His Side Over Amy Robach's?
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were caught having an affair earlier this month. Now, romances between co-workers are often an issue for the folks in HR, but this situation was messy for reasons that went beyond the allegations of unprofessionalism.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
The Hollywood Gossip
Maci Bookout Offers Rare Ryan Edwards Update: My Son Wants NOTHING to Do With His Father!
Ryan Edwards is one of the very worst dads in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. He might even be a contender for the top spot, were it not for the existence of Josh Duggar and David Eason. Anyway, Ryan got fired from the Teen Mom...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jamie Lopez, Super Sized Salon Star, Dead at 37
Tragic news this week out of the reality television universe:. Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv’s Super Sized Salon and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has passed away. She was 37 years old. The official Instagram account of the beauty salon itself confirmed the awful development on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Reflects Laments "Sad" State of Ex-Husband's Farm, Family in General
Amy Roloff wishes things were different. On the latest episode of Little People, Big World, the mother of four was faced with what used to be her favorite time of year:. Back in the day, of course, Amy co-owned Roloff Farms in Oregon and these few weeks marked the property’s busiest time of the year.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Encourages Followers to Find "Courage, Strength" Amid Relationship Collapse
Meri Brown is single, and seemingly ready to mingle. With that harsh truth, that is. On this past Sunday’s Sister Wives tell-all special, Meri was forced to watch footage of spiritual spouse Kody state for his official record that he was absolutely, positively done with her. “I don’t consider...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sharon Osbourne Whines About Harry & Meghan Docuseries: It's Disrespectful Trash!
Anyone watching the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix is likely to come away with one of two reactions. The first is suggesting that the staff of The Daily Mail should be dropped on an island for Meghan Markle to hunt. And the second is to boil and seethe and...
Comments / 0