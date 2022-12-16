Jacksonville Police looking for a theft suspect connected to multiple incidents

Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Jacksonville Police released a photo of a theft suspect officers believe is part of multiple incidents. JSO says the suspect, 39-year-old Margarit Paun, is believed to be a part of a group of people who approach victims with the intention of selling them jewelry, asking for directions, or asking if they would pray with them. Police say during the incidents the group would unusually put jewelry in the hands of the victims, while at the same time removing jewelry from the victim. According to JSO, Paun is wanted for theft from a person age 65 or older.

JSO says the suspects are usually seen hanging out in shopping center parking lots and driving late-model SUVs.

We’re told the group of suspects has been described as middle-aged men and women of middle eastern descent.

If you know where Paun is or if you have any more information on the incidents, you can call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

A possible reward of up to $3,000 is also available by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group