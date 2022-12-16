Read full article on original website
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Syrian refugees in Turkey face racist attacks and the fear of deportation
Audio will be available later today. Syrian refugees found refuge in southern Turkey, even building businesses that help the local economy. But now the political winds are shifting, and many feel they're no longer welcome.
U.K. court upholds plan to deport refugees to Rwanda
The High Court in London has ruled that a British government policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was lawful. But as Willem Marx reports, the decision is not likely to have any instant impact on the dangerous migrant boat crossings from France that left four people dead this past week.
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
Audio will be available later today. South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
A doctor in Iran is sentenced to death for participating in an antigovernment protest
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Hassan Hassanlou about his brother, Hamid Ghareh Hassanlou, a doctor in Iran who was sentenced to death by the Iranian government after he attended a demonstration.
Air Defense System to Ukraine, Congress Mulls Budget, Winter Storm Blankets U.S.
The U.S. announced it will send a Patriot Missile air defense system to Ukraine. Congress mulls a massive government funding measure. A winter storm blankets much of the country.
The Taliban government bans all Afghan women from attending universities
Audio will be available later today. The Taliban has banned women in Afghanistan from attending private and public universities — in its latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms.
Peru expels Mexico's ambassador as tensions between the countries rise
Audio will be available later today. Peru and Mexico continue their diplomatic squabble over the fate of Peru's former president Pedro Castillo.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser on the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with the mayor of El Paso, Texas Oscar Leeser about how the city is dealing with a large number of migrants at the border seeking to claim asylum in the U.S.
Data shows the pandemic spiked anxiety in the U.S., but state policies can help
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks to Catherine Ettman, postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , about recent trends in the prevalence of anxiety in the U.S.
Tourists are trapped in Lima as protesters block main roads
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Simeon Tegel about efforts to evacuate tourists trapped in and around Lima, Peru, as protesters block main roads after the former president's ousting.
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
In Legal Limbo, Biden Has No Clear Path To An Immigration Fix
Title 42, implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic, has been used by the Trump and Biden administrations to expel millions of asylum seekers from the country. Mired in legal battles from both ends of the political spectrum over the policy, the Biden administration acknowledges that changes have to be made to the nation's immigration system — but reform appears to still be politically impossible.
