Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
NPR

U.K. court upholds plan to deport refugees to Rwanda

The High Court in London has ruled that a British government policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda was lawful. But as Willem Marx reports, the decision is not likely to have any instant impact on the dangerous migrant boat crossings from France that left four people dead this past week.
NPR

Tourists are trapped in Lima as protesters block main roads

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Simeon Tegel about efforts to evacuate tourists trapped in and around Lima, Peru, as protesters block main roads after the former president's ousting.
NPR

In Legal Limbo, Biden Has No Clear Path To An Immigration Fix

Title 42, implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic, has been used by the Trump and Biden administrations to expel millions of asylum seekers from the country. Mired in legal battles from both ends of the political spectrum over the policy, the Biden administration acknowledges that changes have to be made to the nation's immigration system — but reform appears to still be politically impossible.

