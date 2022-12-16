Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia to purchase the Phoenix Suns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia is expected to purchase the Phoenix Suns in Arizona. The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter. “The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner...
WILX-TV
In My View: Lions fate with the playoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions may come down to their final game in Green Bay on Jan. 8 before they know their fate of making the playoffs. The Lions can’t slip up with a loss this Sunday at Carolina or New Year’s Day in the home finale against the Chicago Bears. Either way, it has been a remarkable turnaround that should set the table for a legitimate divisional title run for next year.
