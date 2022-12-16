Read full article on original website
Best of 2022: Most-read news in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle
Scott Sellers' resignation from his position as Kyle city manager was one of the top stories of 2022. (Courtesy city of Kyle) From new business announcements to a fire to a resignation, here are the 10 most-read stories from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle in 2022. The Kyle City Council...
Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck relocates to Riley's Tavern in New Braunfels
The Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck moved to Riley's Tavern in November. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city
Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
Country Life Wine & Spirits open in Kyle
Country Life Wine & Spirits opened in December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Country Life Wine & Sprits opened in early December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. The shop sells liquor, beer, wine and other drinks, including soda and juice. 512-262-0487. Zara joined...
5 New Braunfels businesses to hold grand openings in 2023
Some of the cheesecake-in-a-jar flavors include blueberry white chocolate, cookies and cream, and toffee turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) As the region continues to boom with economic growth, several businesses are planning to hold grand openings in New Braunfels in 2023. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso...
Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen coming to Kyle with restaurant incentive agreement
Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen is expected to open in Kyle in summer 2023. (Courtesy Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen) The Kyle City Council approved a restaurant incentive agreement with Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen Dec. 20. The restaurant will receive a 100% sales tax rebate during its first three years of business.
Best of 2022: Top transportation news in Round Rock
Roads are a high priority in Round Rock, as 78% of residents included in the city's biennial survey said traffic was their most important concern. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) Roads are a high priority in Round Rock—78% of residents included in the city's biennial survey said traffic was their...
New director sworn in to represent Comal, Guadalupe counties on Edwards Aquifer Authority board
The board of directors represents the constituents in their regions to protect water rights and advocate for sustainability and conservation efforts. Pictured from left are Luana Buckner, Edwards Aquifer Authority board chair; Matthew E. Hoyt; Davis Hoyt; Andrew Hoyt; and Kristen H. Hoyt. (Courtesy Matthew Hoyt) Former New Braunfels City...
Top development stories in Round Rock for 2022 include growth, Samsung expansion
Top development stories for Round Rock included announcements made by large companies seeking to locate in the area, economic development news, growth and updates on new multifamily housing projects coming to the area. (Steffanie Bartlett/Community Impact) Top development stories for Round Rock included announcements made by large companies seeking to...
Second major hospital in New Braunfels celebrates rebranding
The hospital is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Silver LEED building. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Health, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, unveiled a rebranding and erected a new sign Dec. 15 to better signal that it is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio as Resolute Baptist Hospital.
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility
The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
Austin-based chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand grows throughout Central Texas
P. Terry’s flies in beef from California and potatoes from Idaho for its burgers and fries. (Courtesy P. Terry's Burger Stand) When P. Terry’s Burger Stand first opened in 2005 as a drive-thru with a walk-up window on Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard, owners Patrick and Kathy Terry aimed to offer all-natural American burgers and fries as fast food with an eye on better quality.
Suds Brothers Express Car Wash coming soon to downtown Dripping Springs
Construction of Suds Brothers Express Car Wash is expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed in spring 2024. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Suds Brothers Express Car Wash will open at 610 W. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs, with construction expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed spring 2024.
Chinese bistro and bar now open in Lakeway
Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Shan China Bistro and Bar opened in Lakeway at the beginning of December at 1700 N. RM 620, Ste. 110, Austin. The bistro serves different varieties of Chinese-style food, including egg rolls, fried...
Dutch Bros Coffee slated to open soon in Southwest Austin
Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, in early 2023. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, in early 2023. The drive-thru coffee shop's menu consists of cold brews, Americanos and specialty espressos. It also offers...
Dutch Bros Coffee officially opens its first location in New Braunfels
Dutch Bros Coffee sells a variety of drinks, including Dutch Classics, cold brews and a seasonal menu. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The first Dutch Bros Coffee in New Braunfels opened Nov. 28 at 673 SH 46. The coffee chain that originated in Oregon allows customers to order a variety of handcrafted drinks through a drive-thru or walk-up window. Dutch Bros sells coffee, teas, energy drinks, smoothies, lemonades and more. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com/
Longhorn Meat Market opens South Austin location
Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. The meat market bought Johnny G's Butcher Block at that same location and transformed it into a second Longhorn Meat Market location. The first location at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, is closed for renovations. The east side location closed in October 2021 after winter storm Uri prompted the owners to fully renovate that location. According to Manager of Operations Quirino Silva, the east side location will reopen in the spring.
Here's a look at 14 senior living options in the Lake Travis-Westlake area
Belmont Lakeway offers independent living, assisted living and memory care. (Courtesy Belmont Lakeway) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Lake Travis-Westlake area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is non-comprehensive. Key:. Independent living communities cater to older adults with...
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown
The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
Leander, Cedar Park see home sales decline, inventory grow, report shows
Housing inventory in Leander and Cedar Park has more than tripled since January. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) In November, home sales in Cedar Park and Leander have dropped to 204, a 44.4% decrease compared to November 2021, according to Austin Board of Realtors data. Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice...
