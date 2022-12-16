Read full article on original website
Rhode Island’s Surv delivers ‘The Gift of Help’ to members
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s odd job organization Surv, spread holiday cheer door to door this year. Surv is a membership based service program that connects local homeowners with helping hands for odd jobs around the house. ABC6 rode alongside Dan Darezzo, a foreman for Surv, as...
‘Coquito is all about culture’: Rhode Island Latinos create traditional Puerto Rican beverage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Victor Regino, Luis Olmo, and Travis Escobar co-own Papi’s Coquito, a millennial, Latino-owned company in Rhode Island. Coquito is a popular drink that originated in Puerto Rico, often brought to parties and celebrations. Victor Regino, the CEO, created the coquito in collaboration with his...
Rhode Island Energy prepares for pre-Christmas storm approaching Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As a winter storm quickly approaches Southern New England ahead of Christmas weekend, Rhode Island Energy said Thursday they’re preparing for potential power outages. “No one wants to see a storm like this impact holiday plans, we know our customers are counting on us...
Rhode Island soldiers send warm wishes to loved ones this holiday season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Every year, soldiers from Rhode Island film holiday messages to send back to the states. The Military Public Affairs Offices film these greetings to share with family and friends. The soldiers are part of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. Their mission statement is written...
Local initiative looks to combat Rhode Island anti-Semitism on week of Hanukkah
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To combat rising cases of anti-Semitism in Rhode Island, advocates for the Jewish community are urging allies to decorate menorahs and place them in their window this holiday season. The initiative is known as Shine a Light on anti-Semitism. Studio Hop on Hope Street is...
New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
Massachusetts adds Cannabis curriculum to drivers ed courses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Starting in 2023, Massachusetts Drivers Education classes will be the first to include a course on Cannabis. The new curriculum, created by AAA Northeast, comes after the transportation company conducted studies with teenagers in Rhode Island and all of New England. They found younger drivers...
Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission orders $20M rate decrease for next year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission ordered a $20 million rate decrease for the start of 2023. The commission said a typical resident using 500 kWh per month will see their bill reduced by $6.80 per month, from January to March. Todd Bianco, chief economic...
Dangerous wind speeds Friday morning
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next weather maker is a storm system that will track through the Great Lakes today and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature!
Damaging Wind Friday up to 65 mph.
High pressure is responsible for the sunshine and light wind today. It’s the cliche’ calm before the storm. Our next weather maker is a storm system that forms today in the high plains and tracks through the great lakes on Thursday and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature. This storm will initially bring us a mild flow of air and a strong southeasterly wind to Rhode Island. Highs reach into the 50s with a wind-driven 1 1/2 inches of rain Friday. There is a High Wind Watch issued from the National Weather Service for Friday as gusts are likely to reach 50 to 65 mph. There is also a coastal flood watch. Minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline communities due to high tides and wave action is very likely. With a soaking ground from rain and the gusty wind, trees could topple. This, along with tree branches breaking will likely cause scattered power outages.
