Rhode Island State

ABC6.com

Rhode Island’s Surv delivers ‘The Gift of Help’ to members

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s odd job organization Surv, spread holiday cheer door to door this year. Surv is a membership based service program that connects local homeowners with helping hands for odd jobs around the house. ABC6 rode alongside Dan Darezzo, a foreman for Surv, as...
ABC6.com

New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
ABC6.com

Massachusetts adds Cannabis curriculum to drivers ed courses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Starting in 2023, Massachusetts Drivers Education classes will be the first to include a course on Cannabis. The new curriculum, created by AAA Northeast, comes after the transportation company conducted studies with teenagers in Rhode Island and all of New England. They found younger drivers...
ABC6.com

Dangerous wind speeds Friday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next weather maker is a storm system that will track through the Great Lakes today and Friday. They'll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature!
ABC6.com

Damaging Wind Friday up to 65 mph.

High pressure is responsible for the sunshine and light wind today. It’s the cliche’ calm before the storm. Our next weather maker is a storm system that forms today in the high plains and tracks through the great lakes on Thursday and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature. This storm will initially bring us a mild flow of air and a strong southeasterly wind to Rhode Island. Highs reach into the 50s with a wind-driven 1 1/2 inches of rain Friday. There is a High Wind Watch issued from the National Weather Service for Friday as gusts are likely to reach 50 to 65 mph. There is also a coastal flood watch. Minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline communities due to high tides and wave action is very likely. With a soaking ground from rain and the gusty wind, trees could topple. This, along with tree branches breaking will likely cause scattered power outages.
