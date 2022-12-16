Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Wants To Feud With The Bloodline
There’s no denying that The Bloodline have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with as they’ve become one of the most dominant groups in years. The Judgment Day have also been working hard to establish themselves as a group and it sounds like Damian Priest is interested in seeing the two factions go toe to toe.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Pulls Hall Of Famer From ECW Tribute Show
ECW has long been defunct but it seems that the legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling is still going strong as people all over the world continue to pay tribute to the promotion. PWInsider is reporting that WWE made the decision to pull Hall of Famer and NXT coach D-Von Dudley...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
ringsidenews.com
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant
AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Spotted With Current AEW Star
CM Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming in months, but he’s still a hot topic as people in the wrestling world are wondering what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion. During his time in All Elite Wrestling it seems that CM Punk bonded with Dax...
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon’s Dislike Of Former WWE Star Led To Popular Team Not Being Pushed
There have been many instances of WWE creative not pushing wrestlers who naturally got over with the fanbase. One major example of this was with Rusev Day. The duo of Rusev and Aiden English became one of the hottest acts in the company in 2017 and 2018, but never really got presented as such on SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Puts Blame On Raquel Rodriguez For Their Current Issues
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice. She became a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion and is currently engaged in a bitter feud with Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Rodriguez. In fact, Rousey put the blame on Rodriguez for their current issues.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Goldberg’s Contract Status With WWE
Goldberg hasn’t wrestled a match since he faced off against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber back in February and it’s been rumored that the former Universal Champion signed a new contract. According to the rumor Goldberg had signed a two year deal with five matches guaranteed, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Paul Heyman welcomes fans to Raw from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who says Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he’ll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire Raw locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it’s time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Teasing Royal Rumble Appearance?
We’re only a few weeks away from the Royal Rumble and you never know who might show up and try to earn the chance to main event WrestleMania 39. It’s common for former WWE Superstars to make surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble matches, and it seems that Chris Masters is trying to get the wrestling world talking.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Riddle's Current Whereabouts Seemingly Confirmed
It was recently reported that the reason for Matt Riddle's disappearance from WWE programming – written off with a "six-week" recovery period for a storyline injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa — was for him to enter an inpatient drug rehab program after failing at least two drug tests. That was followed up by additional information that WWE wasn't denying it.
PWMania
WWE Announces New Match For 12/19 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week’s WWE Monday Night Raw. On Sunday, a tag-team match pitting Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day faction will team up for a two-on-two showdown against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) was announced for the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
Popculture
Mandy Rose Reveals Big Sum She's Made on FanTime After WWE Firing
Mandy Rose was fired from WWE last week but is now likely not in a rush to look for a new job. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT Women's champion made $500,000 from the content she posted on the subscription-based platform FanTime in just one week. Rose was released from her contract because of the content on FanTime. WWE has said it doesn't want talent making money from third-party platforms.
