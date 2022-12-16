ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn't appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
