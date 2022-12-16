Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Jan. 6 committee winds down with the release of its full report
After a probe that lasted over a year, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack is winding down with the release of its full report, seen as one of its final duties.
A member of the Jan. 6 committee on its final hearing
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
How to craft a narrative from a monumental congressional investigation
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Philip Zelikow, who was behind the 9/11 Commission's report, as the Jan. 6 committee prepares to release its report.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Zelenskyy told Congress continued aid is an investment in global security. Is it?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe on the National Security Council, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and U.S. assistance.
Outgoing Republican congressman Fred Upton praises the Jan 6. committee
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Fred Upton as he prepares to retire, about the lasting effects of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
Jennifer McClellan is poised to become Virginia's first Black woman in Congress
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday's firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%, and...
Lawmakers unveil a $1.7 trillion U.S. spending bill as shutdown deadline looms
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill,...
Vice President Harris looks back at 2022, and ahead to 2023
NPR's Asma Khalid interviews Vice President Kamala Harris to cap off the year that was and look ahead to 2023.
War vet Jack McCain wants Congress to help the Afghan pilots who kept him safe
PHOENIX — Veterans of the war in Afghanistan say that without passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act, tens of thousands of people who helped U.S. forces during the 20-year war could be abandoned in Afghanistan, or even lose the right to stay if they're already in the U.S. On...
As the Bidens mark Hanukkah, the White House gets its own menorah for the first time
This year, to celebrate the ancient Jewish festival of lights, the White House added a menorah to its holiday lineup for the first time. The nine-pronged candelabra was created by the Executive Residence Carpentry Shop out of wood removed from the building in 1950 during a Truman-era renovation, the White House says.
What Trump's tax returns reveal about him and the U.S.' financial disclosure system
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York Times reporter Russ Buettner about what the release of former President Donald Trump's taxes reveals and what kind of precedent the move sets.
Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts
TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
Border communities wait to see if Title 42 restrictions will be lifted soon
Communities across the southern border are on edge — waiting to find out what will happen to pandemic restrictions known as Title 42. The Supreme Court paused a ruling that found them unlawful.
