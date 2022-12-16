Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic impacted
MONROE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township
SHERWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Loveland-Miamiville Road, truck blocking roadway
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Loveland-Miamiville Road, truck blocking roadway. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries, possible entrapment, on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash on I-71 at Deerfield Lane, lanes are blocked
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a crash on I-71 at Deerfield Lane, lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on OH-28 in Miami Township
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on OH-28 in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding
BATAVIA, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on I-71S near Fields Ertel Road in Mason
Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash on I-71S near Fields Ertel Road in Mason, right lane is blocked. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore at Mack Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash involving a metro bus on West 8th and Linn Street in West End
CINCINNATI — Crash involving a metro bus on West 8th and Linn Street in West End. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, possible injuries on I-471S ramp to US 27 in Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with possible injuries on I-471S ramp to US 27 in Fort Thomas. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Houston Road and Crist X-ing in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Houston Road and Crist X-ing in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Edgewood Drive in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Edgewood Drive in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 in Monroe due to a crash
MONROE, Ohio — A crash is blocking the two right lanes on southbound I-75 in Monroe, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the OH-63 exit at 6:59 a.m. Delays are...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lane and congesting traffic on southbound I-71 at eastbound I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in Blue Ash, Wednesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Officers responding to East Clifton in Over The Rhine for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to East Clifton in Over The Rhine for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
