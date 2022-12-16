ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Loveland-Miamiville Road, truck blocking roadway

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Loveland-Miamiville Road, truck blocking roadway. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding

BATAVIA, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
DEER PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 in Monroe due to a crash

MONROE, Ohio — A crash is blocking the two right lanes on southbound I-75 in Monroe, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the OH-63 exit at 6:59 a.m. Delays are...
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lane and congesting traffic on southbound I-71 at eastbound I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in Blue Ash, Wednesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of...
BLUE ASH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy