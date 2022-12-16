Cities in the West are experiencing drastic drops in temperatures in just a matter of minutes, as dangerous winter weather conditions sweep across the U.S. In Cheyenne, Wyo., the temperature plunged from 43 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, shattering Cheyenne's previous one-hour temperature drop record of 37 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Later that evening, the temperature continued to plummet from from 42 to -9 degrees Fahrenheit in two hours.

