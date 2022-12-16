Read full article on original website
Related
SC man accused of killing wife and son, won't face death penalty, official says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life...
More than a third of executions in 2022 were 'botched,' a report finds
Earlier this year, Arizona executioners struggled to insert an IV line into a man on death row, and had to be guided by the prisoner himself on how to do so. And in Alabama, the execution team reportedly struggled for hours to find a vein. These cases were among seven...
Clarity sought on driver's license access for permanent residents
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been asked to clarify its policies when issuing — or denying — driver’s licenses to permanent residents, such as green-card holders. In a legal petition filed this week, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and the North Carolina...
Wild winter weather brings drastic temperature drops within minutes across the U.S.
Cities in the West are experiencing drastic drops in temperatures in just a matter of minutes, as dangerous winter weather conditions sweep across the U.S. In Cheyenne, Wyo., the temperature plunged from 43 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, shattering Cheyenne's previous one-hour temperature drop record of 37 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Later that evening, the temperature continued to plummet from from 42 to -9 degrees Fahrenheit in two hours.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0