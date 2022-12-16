ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WCPO

Freemantle scores 23 in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall

CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle had 23 points in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night. Freemantle also had nine rebounds for the Musketeers (10-3, 2-0 Big East). Colby Jones scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Jerome Hunter recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Musketeers picked up their sixth straight win.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

9 ways to protect your home from the bitter cold

OAKLEY, Ohio — Are you ready for the snow and cold?. The issue is not a couple of inches of snow: that's easy to deal with. It's the dangerous cold, and your home and car need to be prepared. Hardware and home improvement stores have been some of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Storm timing moves up and begins Thursday

Spotty shower chances start on Thursday during the day but it's an overall low chance during the daylight hours. Temperatures still warm to 44 and winds come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday evening is when the "event" gets underway. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain...
HAMILTON, OH
WCPO

Family swamped by junk mail from hundreds of charities

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Mail theft, delayed mail and missing mail has been a major problem for postal customers in the past year, with many people reporting they sometimes don't get mail for several days. But one Indiana family has the opposite problem: they get too much mail, and are...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

