wnynewsnow.com
New York to Increase Minimum Wage for Upstate Residents
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The minimum wage is set to increase for those living in upstate New York. Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour.
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?
Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Legislature votes to increase their pay
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, in a special session just before the holidays, the New York State Senate and Assembly voted to increase their pay by $32,000. The Senate voted 33-23 and the Assembly voted 81-52. The special session was called because lawmakers need to vote before Dec. 31 in order to get an increase in pay for the upcoming legislative session which starts the first week of January.
Advocates ask for NY Paid Family Leave expansion to include stillbirth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advocates are urging the New York Legislature and Governor Hochul to expand New York’s Paid Family Leave Law to include parents who have experienced stillbirth. The current law excludes those individuals, but new legislation would provide these parents with 12 weeks of paid time off from work after birth. A New […]
New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms
New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes.
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
southarkansassun.com
$1,504 SNAP Benefits To Be Given To Residents in New York; Gov. Kathy Hochul Says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that residents in New York will receive an additional benefit in SNAP up to $1,504 this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aims to help millions of Americans to meet their daily needs and buy nutritious food. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each resident receive varies on the state where they lived.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
Full Disclosure: New York State Employers Must Post Salary Ranges for Jobs & Promotions
New legislation was recently signed by Governor Hochul that will provide further transparency for New Yorkers applying for a job or going through the process to receive a promotion. The new legislation requires employers to list all salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions across New York State, a win for New Yorkers.
thechiefleader.com
Home health-care activists launch fair pay campaign
Home-health aides, advocate groups and elected officials last week kicked off a campaign demanding raises for home-care workers, who are among the lowest paid workers in the state. The state is facing a significant shortage of home-health aides. The gap is expected to grow to 83,000 by 2025, according to...
Cash For Christmas? Big Money In New York State
Cash is a perfect one size fits all gift! Need something to take your mind off the big storm that is coming? Need some extra cash for those holiday bills? This could be a great week for you!. The stores have been crazy with last minute shoppers and those who...
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
nystateofpolitics.com
Confusion grows as NY prepares to elevate Division of Veterans' Services
Veterans are wondering what it will mean when the new New York State Department of Veterans' Services takes effect this spring. The current state Division of Veterans' Services will be elevated to the Department of Veterans' Services on April 1, 2023, and add a commissioner to the governor's cabinet. Lawmakers in the last budget elevated the division, requiring changes to its logo, signage and other materials.
WRGB
NYS nursing home minimum staffing law has taken effect, but not yet enforced
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but a bi-product of the virus is arguably worse than ever before. A mass exodus of healthcare workers has left nursing homes in New York State extremely short-staffed. CBS 6’s Anne McCloy spoke with two women...
New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of...
New Yorkers get additional SNAP benefits in December
Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December
Is It Really Illegal For Cops To Use Unmarked Cars In New York State?
New York State Police have already announced that they are out in full force, cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers, as well as people speeding, and disobeying the move-over law, as well as other traffic rules this holiday season. The NYSP enforcement period is already underway; it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023. New York State Police said they would be using concealed identity, or unmarked vehicles during the campaign,
"Significant concerns" to a widespread change in energy policy in NYS
New York State’s Climate Action Council Monday approved a scoping plan that would see drastic changes in homes and businesses all over WNY. “We expressed significant concerns about a number of issues,” said Dottie Gallagher of the Partnership.
The New York State Department Of Labor Announces New Process To Make Tax Season Easier For Customers
CNY – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted...
Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’
"The worst is coming Friday," Hochul said. "Do your shopping today and tomorrow. Do your traveling [Thursday]."
