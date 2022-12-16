ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

New York to Increase Minimum Wage for Upstate Residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The minimum wage is set to increase for those living in upstate New York. Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?

Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
NewsChannel 36

New York State Legislature votes to increase their pay

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, in a special session just before the holidays, the New York State Senate and Assembly voted to increase their pay by $32,000. The Senate voted 33-23 and the Assembly voted 81-52. The special session was called because lawmakers need to vote before Dec. 31 in order to get an increase in pay for the upcoming legislative session which starts the first week of January.
News 8 WROC

Advocates ask for NY Paid Family Leave expansion to include stillbirth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advocates are urging the New York Legislature and Governor Hochul to expand New York’s Paid Family Leave Law to include parents who have experienced stillbirth. The current law excludes those individuals, but new legislation would provide these parents with 12 weeks of paid time off from work after birth. A New […]
WWLP

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southarkansassun.com

$1,504 SNAP Benefits To Be Given To Residents in New York; Gov. Kathy Hochul Says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that residents in New York will receive an additional benefit in SNAP up to $1,504 this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aims to help millions of Americans to meet their daily needs and buy nutritious food. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each resident receive varies on the state where they lived.
NEW YORK STATE
thechiefleader.com

Home health-care activists launch fair pay campaign

Home-health aides, advocate groups and elected officials last week kicked off a campaign demanding raises for home-care workers, who are among the lowest paid workers in the state. The state is facing a significant shortage of home-health aides. The gap is expected to grow to 83,000 by 2025, according to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cash For Christmas? Big Money In New York State

Cash is a perfect one size fits all gift! Need something to take your mind off the big storm that is coming? Need some extra cash for those holiday bills? This could be a great week for you!. The stores have been crazy with last minute shoppers and those who...
nystateofpolitics.com

Confusion grows as NY prepares to elevate Division of Veterans' Services

Veterans are wondering what it will mean when the new New York State Department of Veterans' Services takes effect this spring. The current state Division of Veterans' Services will be elevated to the Department of Veterans' Services on April 1, 2023, and add a commissioner to the governor's cabinet. Lawmakers in the last budget elevated the division, requiring changes to its logo, signage and other materials.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is It Really Illegal For Cops To Use Unmarked Cars In New York State?

New York State Police have already announced that they are out in full force, cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers, as well as people speeding, and disobeying the move-over law, as well as other traffic rules this holiday season. The NYSP enforcement period is already underway; it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023. New York State Police said they would be using concealed identity, or unmarked vehicles during the campaign,

Comments / 0

Community Policy