▶️ Family loses home and pets after fire near Tumalo
A homeowner thawing pipes with a heat gun triggered a fire that destroyed their home near Tumalo Sunday afternoon. Bend Fire and Rescue got the call just after noon and responded to the 65000 block of 85th Street within nine minutes, but had a difficult time extinguishing the fire that had traveled throughout the single wide manufactured home.
▶️ A ‘lifesaver’: Propane heats the homeless during freezing temps
A Bend gas station was giving away gallons of propane to help the homeless in our community Wednesday. And the timing couldn’t have been better with temperatures expected to plunge into single digits overnight. People who rely on propane to help heat their tents and trailers call it a...
Shepherd’s House says cold weather supplies needed now
Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to donate cold weather supplies to help those dealing with homelessness. The nonprofit has seen its supplies greatly diminished during these recent chilly temperatures. “We are so gracious for our community support, helping us meet those needs. But hot cocoa, coats, socks,...
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday. The post Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot appeared first on KTVZ.
Shepherd’s House hosting Redmond daytime warming shelter for Thursday cold snap
With temperatures set to plummet into the teens and below over the next couple of days, Shepherd’s House Ministries will host a daytime warming shelter in Redmond from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. The shelter will be located at Mountain View Fellowship Church at 1475 SW...
▶️ WATCH: Santa spotted wake surfing on Lake Billy Chinook
Believe it or not, Santa is already in Central Oregon. Our Steele Haugen shared the video above of one of his friend’s mom dressed as St. Nick and wake surfing at Lake Billy Chinook. This is Cherie Simmons of Madras, showing off her mad wake surfing skills at the...
▶️ Police: Pedestrian struck, killed trying to cross Highway 97 in Redmond
Redmond Police say a semi-truck driver who tried to cross Highway 97 on foot was struck by another vehicle and killed Monday night. It happened at about 7:00 p.m. on southbound Highway 97 just north of the SW Yew Avenue Exit on the south end of town. Redmond Police say...
▶️ Have you seen him? Endangered teen missing from Warm Springs Reservation
Warm Springs Tribal Police are asking the public’s help as they try to find a teen, described as endangered, who disappeared last week. Police said LeBron Boise, 18, vanished from the Warm Springs Reservation on Dec. 14. LeBron was with a family member when he abruptly left the residence...
75 low-income Bend residents to get electric bike rebates
The City of Bend has won a $150,000 mobility grant from Pacific Power that will fund an electric bike rebate program for residents of low-income households who need transportation. Up to $2,000 per bike will go to 75 qualified households. Applicants will have to be considered low-income and live within...
▶️ What’s up with the coyotes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater?
If you’ve been walking by Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, you may have noticed coyotes roaming around. But don’t worry — they aren’t real. The fake coyotes are decoys meant to scare away geese. The Old Mill District said the coyotes worked at first. But somehow,...
Bend Public Works shares information on sidewalk snow removal rules
If you've walked at all around town, seeing piles of snow and sheets of ice on and around sidewalks should come as no surprise. The post Bend Public Works shares information on sidewalk snow removal rules appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ New roundabout coming to Butler Market and Wells Acres
A new roundabout is coming to NE Butler Market Road and NE Wells Acres Road in Bend. “The traffic patterns really impact our life and lifestyle here, so we have come to look at the design, and I am really excited about it,” said Sarah Nelson with the Safe Passage Group and neighbor to the nearby area.
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’
At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend police vehicle at scene of DUII hit by another suspected DUII driver
A Bend Police vehicle was hit by a suspected DUII driver as the officer was at the scene of another suspected DUII incident, police said Monday. It happened Saturday night at the intersection of NW Wall Street and NW Lafayette Avenue in Bend. Bend Police say Christian Thomas Diebold, 26,...
Inside the Lindquist Family’s Craftsman Remodel on Awbrey Butte
Years after first meeting at work in the tech industry in San Francisco, Brittany and Kyle Lindquist were married and eyeing a move to Oregon to raise their growing family. Brittany, a native Oregonian from Newport, and Kyle, who grew up in Chico, California, initially chose Portland for their new home base, moving to Oregon’s largest city in 2019 with their first son, Jack. They found a beautiful house they liked without fully considering how the surrounding neighborhood would play into the quality of living. “We learned from that experience that it’s more about choosing the neighborhood, and less about the house,” said Brittany of the ten months the family spent in Portland. After bouncing back to the Bay Area in 2020, the Lindquists zeroed in on Bend, the Central Oregon city where Brittany’s brother lived. “Every time we would come visit, we knew this is where we wanted to be,” Brittany said. By fall 2020, they had moved to Bend as renters and identified northwest Bend as the area where they’d like to purchase a home. During a home tour on Awbrey Butte in 2021, the couple watched as a yellow school bus drove by, sensing they were in the right neighborhood for the next chapter of their lives. “You don’t see yellow school buses in San Francisco,” said Brittany, who explained that kids take public transit, are dropped off by parents or nannies or take a ride-sharing service for kids. Because both Kyle and Brittany grew up in smaller communities where riding the bus to school was a part of life, they loved the idea of living in a community of families where kids would do the same. “We wanted a neighborhood that you could see kids running around in,” Kyle said.
Living in Bend’s Old Mill District
When Sherry Ortega drops into the Old Mill District off Reed Market Road, she sees stunning views of the mountains, the sparkling blue sky, the iconic smokestacks above REI, people throwing frisbees, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders, families walking dogs and outdoor diners and she wonders, why wouldn’t she want to live here? As a principal broker with Bend Premier Real Estate and a longtime Bend resident, she believes people come to Bend for the lifestyle.
Silent Night on Third Street in Prineville
The community is invited to meet in front of the Crook County Courthouse and Prineville City Hall to join and sing Silent Night together on Christmas Eve. There will be an amplified soundtrack for all participants to listen to and follow along with. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless
A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
▶️ Here are most-needed donations for Central Oregon nonprofits right now
The holidays are a great time of year to donate, and many people do. While giving toys, Christmas trees and clothing are all appreciated and welcomed, Bethlehem Inn says some other items need more priority. Gwenn Wysling, executive director of Bethlehem Inn, told us these are the donations the inn...
