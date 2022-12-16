ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

How to prepare your pets for winter weather

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Well, the weather outside may be frightful for your pets. Colder weather is coming, and pet owners need to properly prepare their pets. The Animal Care Center of Tupelo sees animals day in and day out. So, they know how to properly care for animals in...
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
Parents pick up Angel Tree gifts in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A lot of children across north Mississippi will have something under their Christmas trees thanks to the Salvation Army. More than a hundred of those are children of United Furniture workers who lost their jobs in November. Volunteers met parents on Tuesday outside the Tupelo Furniture...
Looking for warming shelters? Tupelo Salvation Army has you covered

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Temperatures are dropping this weekend.... And the salvation army will open its doors to help anyone needing a warm place out of the cold. The Tupelo Salvation Army has its warming shelter ready for anyone who needs it. The cold overflow shelter at 527 carnation street...
Itawamba County Jail now has an Infirmary

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba County opened its new jail in May. It’s the first new jail in Itawamba County in 75 years and now features an infirmary. In the past, people who were in the infirmary and struggled with mental illness would sometimes have to share a space with the criminal population.
How to keep your home safe from winter weather

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The cold is here and there are a few things you need to know on how to keep your home safe from winter weather. Since we are in the season for cold weather your pipes are going to need a little more attention than usual. We...
Teen arrested for Friday shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police arrested a teenager for a weekend shooting in Starkville. The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 16 in a parking lot at 109 Locksley Way. Daquavis Quinn, 19, of Cedarbluff, is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle. Starkville Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said no one...
Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
Itawamba County man accused of breaking into pastor’s house

GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Golden man is accused of breaking into a pastor’s house in Itawamba County. The break-in was reported on Dec. 8. The house is next to Walker House Church along Antioch Road. Austin Ashley is accused of stealing church items and the pastor’s personal belongings....
New MSU head coach Zach Arnett speaks to fans for first time

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s been almost three years since Mississippi State first introduced new head football coach Mike Leach. Now with his death, new head coach Zach Arnett’s introduction was more humble. Watch the interview in the video above. Watch his full press conference below or open...
Itawamba's Isaac Smith and others sign with colleges

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - National Signing Day was on Wednesday, Dec. 21. High school and junior college football players signed National Letters of Intent to play college football at their schools of choice. Open each link below to view signings for Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, and Alabama. Each...
Friends and fans remembered Mike Leach at memorial service

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University held a memorial service for late head coach Mike Leach on Tuesday. Family, friends and colleagues gathered inside Humphrey Coliseum where they recalled memorable moments playing for and working alongside Leach. Speakers included Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme,...
