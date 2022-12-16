Heading into the height of the holiday travel, respiratory illnesses continue to be on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO