Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of the holiday travel, respiratory illnesses continue to be on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
How New Hampshire schools are trying to meet a growing demand for special education
Kati O’Connell’s 6-year-old daughter, Bella, has yet to have a normal year of school. Her preschool closed at the beginning of the pandemic; when it reopened, it was just two days a week. When Bella started kindergarten in Claremont last year, she missed over 50 days of class because she or a family member had COVID-19.
Fix approved for 'unintended consequence' that locked some CT residents into service with Eversource
State regulators issued a decision Wednesday intended to address problems with a trial electric program to help people avoid shutoffs. The decision approves a plan from Eversource to allow people who were automatically signed up for the shut-off protection program to switch their electric provider. Previously, the trial shutoff protection...
What makes a great Santa? A new documentary comes to New Hampshire to find out
Professional Santa Dan Greenleaf works the crowd at a lunch for seniors in Windham. A new documentary on HBO Max is shining a light on a festive New Hampshire tradition: Santa Camp. It’s a school for professional Santas right here in the Granite State, and at the heart of the documentary is Dan Greenleaf of Manchester. He’s a co-founder of Santa Camp and the New England Society of Santas.
Commonwealth Wind bows out of nearly finished contract, says costs have risen too high
The parent company of Commonwealth Wind says it can no longer build its wind farm at the prices negotiated with Massachusetts electric companies. Avangrid previously sought to renegotiate the contracts, but the state refused. On Friday, the company filed papers asking the Department of Public Utilities to dismiss the approval...
Storm forecast for the holiday weekend: here’s what to expect
A two-part blast of heavy weather is poised to strike the Cape and Islands as we head into the holiday weekend. It’s expected to impact travel plans across the region and potentially bring dangerous power outages. Here’s what’s forecast as of noon Thursday. Part 1: Storm Warning...
