ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
capeandislands.org

Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend

Heading into the height of the holiday travel, respiratory illnesses continue to be on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
capeandislands.org

What makes a great Santa? A new documentary comes to New Hampshire to find out

Professional Santa Dan Greenleaf works the crowd at a lunch for seniors in Windham. A new documentary on HBO Max is shining a light on a festive New Hampshire tradition: Santa Camp. It’s a school for professional Santas right here in the Granite State, and at the heart of the documentary is Dan Greenleaf of Manchester. He’s a co-founder of Santa Camp and the New England Society of Santas.
WINDHAM, NH
capeandislands.org

Storm forecast for the holiday weekend: here’s what to expect

A two-part blast of heavy weather is poised to strike the Cape and Islands as we head into the holiday weekend. It’s expected to impact travel plans across the region and potentially bring dangerous power outages. Here’s what’s forecast as of noon Thursday. Part 1: Storm Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy