Westmoreland County, PA

Wreaths Across America: Fallen veterans to be honored Saturday

By Ross Guidotti
 6 days ago

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — On Saturday, Americans will take to cemeteries and memorial sites for Wreaths Across America.

Every year, veterans, families of veterans, and volunteers take a few hours to place holiday wreaths on the graves of those who once served.

One of those places will be Union Cemetery in Westmoreland County, which will be one of more than 3,400 cemeteries across the nation and at American cemeteries overseas taking part in Wreaths Across America.

The motto of Wreathes Across America is "remember, honor, and teach." On Saturday, one of those wreaths will be for Cpl. Michael Shipley, who died in a plane crash in 1985 with other soldiers and crew members.

His mother, Marlyn Shipley,  will be at Union Cemetery on Saturday. The ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m.

"You are laying something down to show them that you care and that you know that they're there but they're still in you're hearts," she said.

"We've been here in all the weather, and we just do it because they've done it so why can't we do it?" said Barbara Komondor of Wreaths Across America.

If you did not purchase a wreath and you'd like to have one for a loved one's grave or memorial, a few will be available for a contribution of $15 at the cemetery.

