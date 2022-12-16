Read full article on original website
Uniswap: Is whale interest enough to change UNI’s current price trajectory?
UNI was among the cryptos that the top 500 ETH whales were holding, at press time. MVRV Ratio registered an uptick but indicators were bearish. During this ongoing crypto winter, most of the cryptos have been struggling to increase their values, and Uniswap [UNI] was also among them. However, despite its underwhelming performance, UNI received notable interest from the whales.
Bitcoin: Decoding if BTC’s position offers a buying opportunity for traders
The coin remained undervalued but on-chain data showed no confirmation to begin buying. Bitcoin [BTC], like many other cryptocurrencies, followed through with a downtrend in the just ended 16 to 18 December weekend. Needless to say, the downturn led BTC into an historically favorable position. According to on-chain data source,...
Ethereum Classic bears are emboldened despite the recent bounce, here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum Classic sees a bounce from the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level. Although the bulls fought hard to climb back above $16, it was more likely that ETC sees...
Is Polkadot’s [DOT] bull run around the corner? These metrics suggest that…
Though Bullish/Bearish Ratio and other metrics were positive, other market indicators opposed a price hike. Polkadot’s [DOT] recent price action did not align with investors’ interest, as its chart was painted entirely red. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that DOT registered over 8% negative weekly gains and was trading at $4.61 at press time, with a market capitalization of over $5.2 billion.
Dogecoin: >$280M exchange wallets as trader points to “the same pattern”
The biggest Dogecoin whale moved over $280 million worth of DOGE. DOGE was unable to breakout from decline as famous trader predicted more reds. The address with the largest Dogecoin [DOGE] holdings transferred 3.84 billion of the meme coin, valued at $280.6 million, in the early hours of 20 December. The bagholder, who owned about $2.5 billion DOGE in a Robinhood wallet, completed the transactions in 14 batches, according to Lookonchain.
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and demand for big-ticket items will be lower.
Litecoin adds 10 million transactions in 10 days, what does it mean for LTH?
Litecoin maintained healthy transaction growth despite bearish performance. However, its low weighted sentiment was evidence of the fact that LTC may not have a strong recovery. On 19 December, the Litecoin Foundation announced that it processed over one million transactions within the last 10 days. This meant that the blockchain...
Why BTC holders shouldn’t worry despite LTHs exiting their positions
A new report suggested that long-term Bitcoin holders have been selling off their positions. Despite this, retail and large investors showed interest in the king coin. According to data gathered by nino from CryptoQuant, the prices of Bitcoin [BTC] faced high volatility after CPI and FOMC. After this, there was a major spike observed in its Long Term Output Profit Ratio. This suggested that many long-term Bitcoin holders sold their positions and took profits.
TRON in a healthy uptrend despite fear in the market, should traders look to buy
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. TRON has a bullish market structure on the 12-hour timeframe. TRX bulls have recovered from the losses the asset posted last week. TRON tested the $0.053 level of...
Can BNB bulls clear this major obstacle to hit $257.4?
BNB was in an uptrend since 17 December. It could reach $257.4, according to RSI and DMI metrics. However, the active hourly addresses could complicate matters as they could undermine buying pressure in the short run. Binance Coin [BNB] faced a massive dump last week as the FUD over Mazar’s...
Is Ethereum ready for a pivot as this ETH front sees renewed interest
ETH saw an increase in the demand for futures contracts, which may result in rising volatility this week. Though the metrics were in favor of the bulls, ETH’s price saw a bearish shift. Ethereum [ETH] dashed all hopes for a short-term rally as its performance last week was a...
1INCH investors celebrating these updates should still remain vigilant because…
1INCH’s proposal for the total overhaul of 1INCH tokenomics and incentivized staking went live. 1INCH’s price action could need a nudge from investors in the days to come. 1inch Network [1INCH] was in the limelight once again as it made it to the list of the top 6 Optimism dApps in 2022. These dApps are measured by their number of transactions and fees generated.
ETH painted a glum picture on the charts despite the anticipation of this huge…
Ethereum was the focal point of a possible Visa collaboration to aid auto payments and account abstraction. While ETH deposits climbed, transaction count decreased. Payment processing network Visa beckoned that it wished to partner with Ethereum [ETH] in the near future, according to its recent research paper. The time of release might come as shocking to many, especially as billions of dollars continue to be wiped out of the crypto market.
Ethereum remains unmoved according to these metrics as it gets removed from Paxful
Ethereum is to be removed from Paxful, according to the announcement from Paxful’s CEO. Critical metrics reveal that despite the removal, ETH remains largely unaffected. New information suggests that Ethereum (ETH) will be removed from a cryptocurrency trading platform. The Paxful CEO announced the removal of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market size on 21 December. He gave three primary reasons for the decision. Is there any truth to these claims, and what are they?
Are XRP whales and sharks anticipating a bull run? These statistics state that…
Ripple recently saw an uptick in the activities of whales and sharks. However, XRP has been experiencing a downtrend in price in recent weeks. The legal battle between Ripple [XRP] and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be going on forever. However, that didn’t appear to stop whales and sharks from acquiring XRP.
This Chiliz update could give CHZ bulls a much-needed push for…
CHZ could see renewed interest thanks to its recent announcement about new token listings. The Chiliz network announced the listing of 16 fan tokens on MEXC Global. This was one of the network’s largest collective listings that it has ever announced. However, could this offer any significance to CHZ’s performance?
Assessing Bitcoin retail investors’ predicament amid the ongoing bear season
Retail investors have increased their Bitcoin holdings this year despite the failure of some well-known businesses. According to Glassnode’s on-chain analysis, retail dealers currently hold a record 17% of the whole BTC supply. Despite the collapse of some well-known enterprises, retail investors have increased their holdings of Bitcoin this...
Hedera prepares to tap into the next major NFT wave, here’s how
Hedera has announced the launch of Mintbar, a new open-source NFT minting platform. The key reason is to make the network more competitive in the NFT market. The Hedera network just rolled out a new offering that will allow it to secure more growth in the NFT market. The top blockchain networks have been laying the foundations for tapping into growth opportunities in 2023. Here’s a look at what Hedera has in store for the NFT market in the coming year and what it means for users.
TRON ranked second with its TVL, but will it help the TRX bulls?
Tron was only behind Ethereum in terms of TVL. Metrics and market indicators looked somewhat bullish. According to a tweet by TRON Community on 20 December, TRON [TRX] grabbed the second spot on the list of blockchains with the highest total value locked. It was second only to the king of altcoins, Ethereum [ETH].
Solana [SOL] races against time and this signal could be key
Solana was finding it hard to leave the oversold region for weeks. SOL’s projection, as the year closed, indicated stagnancy in the bearish region. At one point, crypto investors tipped Solana [SOL] to become the “Ethereum [ETH] killer,” since it offered better speed and scalability than the latter. Some time back, the permissionless DeFi solution acted like it was up to the task. However, its recent conduct showed that SOL could now be a shadow of its former self.
