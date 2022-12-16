Read full article on original website
Executive Council votes 3-2 to approve sale of State School
CONCORD — The Executive Council voted 3-2 Wednesday morning to approve a purchase & sale agreement for the Laconia State School property with Legacy Laconia, LLC. Councilor Joe Kenney, who represents Laconia, along with Cinde Warmington of District 2 and Janet Stevens of District 3 voted in favor, with Theodore Gatsas of District 4 and David Wheeler of District 5 in dissent.
Howard Young Jr., 86
TILTON — Howard Young Jr., aka Budge, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 14, at Concord Hospital-Laconia. Howard was born February 13, 1936, in Bath, NH, to Howard A. Young and Francise Young (Whitehead), author of "September Hills." Howard attended school in Lisbon, and maintained straight A's. Upon turning 18,...
Lakes Region Community Developers awarded $20,000 from TD Charitable Foundation
LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation for LRCD’s Affordable Rental Housing Program. The philosophy behind LRCD's Affordable Rental Housing Program is that housing is a platform that all people need to thrive. People who live in healthy, safe, stable housing are better parents, neighbors, and employees. The objectives of the program are to create housing opportunities for people of low income and to empower them to achieve economic security. To achieve these objectives, LRCD operates, and maintains affordable rental apartments and provides support services to the tenants who live in them.
Robert C. Abbott, 86
NORTH PORT, Florida — Robert "Bob" C. Abbott, 86, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on December 11, 1936, in Concord, New Hampshire, he was the son of Carl H. and Flossie E. Abbott. After graduating from Penacook High School, Bob had two fulfilling careers. He served on the Laconia Police Department, retiring as Captain in 1978. During that time he attended the FBI Academy, Babson Institute and Northwestern University. He spent 25 years at Lakes Region General Hospital as director of several departments.
Patricia Baker, 93
Patricia Gross Baker, a New Hampshire native, died peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home on December 17, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, daughter of Lida (Howard) Gross and Paul L. Gross. She lived most of her life on Kearsarge Mountain, Wilmot, New Hampshire.
Time to move on: On his way back to Belknap County, McIntire reflects on role as Bristol police chief
BRISTOL — Come March, Bristol Police Chief James McIntire will be returning to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, where he previously worked for five-and-a-half years. He will be leaving behind a fully-staffed department that is looking forward to a move into a new public safety building — very different from the situation when McIntire arrived in March 2018.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 71 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Priscilla T. Breton, 84
LACONIA — Priscilla T. Breton, 84, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer at the Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord. Born in Manchester, on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cyrias and Gilberte (Guertin) Boucher. Priscilla attended St Anthony's High School in Manchester, where she met her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Breton. Dick and Priscilla went on to marry in 1957, and settled in Laconia, where they raised their son, Rick.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 116 service calls from 11 a.m. Dec. 12 through 11 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
Bean Family: Gratitude for kind words toward Bean family patriarch
We would like to thank the citizens of the Lakes Region and beyond for their very kind words toward Harry Arthur Bean (1935-2022) upon his passing. The Bean Family of Saltmarsh Pond Road, Gilford, since 1942.
Waiting for lifts to regain power, Gunstock skiers make the most of a snowy day
GILFORD — As the blanket of falling snow grew thicker and thicker early Saturday morning, eager skiers packed the Gunstock Mountain Resort parking lot ready to leave their mark on the mountain with fresh tracks. But as the 8 a.m. opening approached, its lifts stood still. The electricity is...
