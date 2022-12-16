Read full article on original website
RETURNING TO WWE IS...
Bronson Reed officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw, assisting the Miz against Dexter Lumis:. Reed was with WWE NXT previously from 2019 through 2021, where he had a run as North American Champion. He was given several looks and dark matches by the Vince McMahon regime for the main roster but was not brought up and was instead released.
FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE
Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
AEW CHAMPION MJF RELEASES HIS AEW FIGHT FOREVER VIDEOGAME TRAILER
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
HOW FORBIDDEN DOOR CAME TO BE, AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has action figures from the Unrivaled Series 11 line including Adam Cole, Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Chris Jericho. Rocky Romero is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Rocky talks about taking acting courses, meeting his wife, using what he learned in acting class in professional wrestling and training new students. Plus, he talks about his early days starting out, being inspired by the WCW cruiserweight division, why he gravitated towards New Japan, becoming Black Tiger, learning the art of the comeback becoming a part of NJPW's front office, the rocky negotiations that led to Forbidden Door, negotiating with WWE, in regards to Karl Anderson defending The NEVER OpenWeight Championship, working with Best Friends in AEW, balancing talent and office duties, the late Antonio Inoki and more.
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED TO ASSIST LLOYD ANOA'I, MIKE MONDO, EUGENE, EC3 & MORE NEWS
There is a GoFundMe campaign ongoing to assist Lloyd Anoa'i as he is battling kidney failure and is in need of a future surgery at this link. Over the course of his career, Anoa'i wrestled for the original ECW as LA Smooth of the Samoan Gangsta Party and made appearances for WWF under several ring names, including The Tahitian Savage. He also had a run in Puerto Rico for the WWC as The Tahitian Warrior. Everyone at PWInsider.com sends Lloyd and the entire Anoa'i family all the best.
12/21 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Did The Elite Stave Off Elimination to Force a Match 6? | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Jamie Hayter Outlasts Shida to Retain the AEW Women's World Title | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Chris Jericho Thinks Ricky Starks Would be an Absolute Star in the JAS | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR FRIDAY
Jim Ross and Chris Jericho are out for commentary. Rampage opens up with the Trios Royal. Teams Competing:. *Rush & Dralistico & Preston Vance. *Kip Sabian & The Butcher & The Blade. *Best Friends & Orange Cassidy. *The Blackpool Combat Club. *The Dark Order. *The Spanish Announce Project. *Ari Daivari...
STARKZ VS KASSIDY ADDED TO MLW'S JANUARY 7 SHOW IN PHILLY
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. Women’s division showcased at MLW FUSION TV taping. Billie Starkz, one of the most talked about up-and-coming prospects in the sport, steps through the doors of the legendary 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia for the first-time ever on January 7th and makes her Major League Wrestling debut.
SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE AND MORE
Sami Zayn spoke with Sports Illustrated about his story with The Bloodline. Watch "Battle of the Brands 2K22: Raw & SmackDown present HELL IN A CELL!. Ronda Rousey's best moments of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 22, 2022. Best moment from every month this year: WWE Playlist.
AXS TV TO BROADCAST NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 ON JAN. 12 AT 10 P.M. ET. Highlights Include Kenny Omega’s Return to NJPW to Battle Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Jay White vs. Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title & Much More.
BEST WISHES TO KOKO B. WARE
PWInsider.com wishes to send best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware, 64, who is currently hospitalized in his native Mississippi. Koko has joined us several times over the years for interviews and has always been always a great, classy, fun guest. While details of Ware's currently medical...
AEW NY RETURN ON SALE FRIDAY, WATCHROH.COM, WHICH STARS WILL MISS TV FOR INTERNATIONAL EVENTS IN COMING WEEKS AND MORE
For those who have asked about WatchROH.com, it appears based on my own scan of the streaming platform via its Roku Channel that 90%, possibly more, of ROH's content dating back to 2002, is currently available for steaming. The following AEW events go on sale this Friday 12/23:. -3/22/23 Dynamite...
WWE RELEASING CODY DVD, HACKSAW DUGGAN STOPS HOME INTRUDER AND MORE
TMZ picked up a story on WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Duggan stopping an intruder in his home at gunpoint at this link. Dave Bautista's latest film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will start streaming on Netflix this Friday 12/23. Stonecutter Media's latest "Wrestling Icons" PPV features Steve Austin...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Cedric Alexander vs. Andre Chase.
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
WWE RAW REPORT: THE BLOODLINE HAS ISSUES WITH THE MAIN EVENT ROSTER AND MORE, RHEA WRESTLES, AN OLD TEAM REUNITES, AN OLD FACE RETURNS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Paul Heyman welcomes everyone to Raw. He introduces himself and he reminds us that he serves as counsel for Roman Reigns. We cut to Roman sitting in front of Paul. Roman reminds us that Raw is the home of Kevin Owens and...
MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE
WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5.
EXCLUSIVE SETH SHIRT AT RAW AND MORE
Seth Rollins announced the following exclusive shirt being sold at tonight's Raw taping in Des Moines, Iowa:. FOX News featured a piece on WWE NXT's Sol Ruca at this link. Maryse’s Holiday Outfit Has The Miz Doing Whatever She Wants | Bonus Scene S3 E8 | Miz & Mrs | USA.
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW FINISHED TAPING, THUNDER ROSA AND MORE AEW NOTES
Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was backstage at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, where she resides. The word making the rounds this week was that she wouldn't returning to the ring until after The New Year, possibly February or March. She's been out for several months with back issues, as she has documented on Busted Open and her social media.
BATTLEGROUND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING BACKS OFF WWE TAMPERING ALLEGATION
Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tim Embler backed off allegations that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from the promotion's "Tribute to the Extreme" last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia after stating the promotion received a legal letter from WWE the day before Dudley was pulled. In a Facebook posting yesterday, Embler...
