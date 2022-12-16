Read full article on original website
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter
As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In The State Of Alabama?
Temperatures are dropping in the state of Alabama and many are searching for ways to stay warm. Inside your home, of course, you can use your heating system, and even lighting candles around the house will help create some form of warmer air indoors. What about whenever you leave home?
BREAKING: Dangerous Christmas Toy Recalls For Alabama
With Christmas just around the corner, should parents be concerned with toy recalls? The answer is yes. Toys get recalled for various reasons. So I did some digging and found that there are current recalls, and we want to keep Alabama's children safe. Recalls range from choking hazards to falls...
Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
Brief Wintry Mix Possible for Portions of Alabama
Townsquare Media has been closely monitoring an arctic airmass that will arrive in Alabama soon. Our main concern is the brutal temperatures associated with this weather system. This arctic blast is still scheduled to arrive Thursday night and we could experience a multi-day period of extremely cold conditions. This means...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
Arctic Blast: Alabamians Gear Up for Coldest December Since 1989
An Arctic Blast is shaping up to cause some major impacts across the United States ahead and during the Christmas holiday. According to CNN, this will be the “coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.”. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “for...
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
James Spann: “The Coldest Air in Alabama Since January 2, 2018”
Over the next few days, extremely cold temperatures will invade the Plains, and areas in the Midwest. Also, this arctic blast will reach the Deep South including Florida by Thursday. This means brutal temperatures for Alabama. According to The Weather Channel, “for now, it looks like this cold outbreak will...
Alabama: Can you Spot The Dangerous Pest Destroying Neighborhoods
I bet you couldn't spot the very well-camouflaged pest. I know I couldn't. These insects are destroying neighborhoods all over America and now have made their way to our beautiful state. Liv Volker recently shared a video on Tik Tok (video below) of what's been causing everything in her yard...
Alabamians Should Prepare Now for Bitterly Cold Temperatures
I have two words for you … Bitterly Cold. We have gone from oddly warm temps in December to severe weather then a temperature change and now you should prepare for some extremely cold weather. An arctic airmass will invade the Yellowhammer State later this week and will stay...
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
Dumpster-Dive Finds New Apple Watches Coach Handbags In Alabama
They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. From what I see, there’s a lot of treasure out there! What am I referring to? Dumpster Diving!! Yes, this is a trend that has gained momentum. There are thousands of videos showing what people have found in dumpsters.
