'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
Look: Josh Allen Makes Feelings About Playing In A Dome Clear
Another snow-filled game at Buffalo has some NFL followers wondering if the Bills should play indoors. Following Saturday evening's win over the Miami Dolphins in below-freezing temperatures, The Dan Le Batard Show producer (and Dolphins fan) Chris Wittynhgam said the NFL should require the Bills to have a domed stadium.
Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN Reporter's Apology
ESPN reporter Jenna Laine recently found herself in some hot water due to a viral postgame interaction with Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard. Laine posted a video of her and two other reporters hounding Bernard for a response after he made a crucial mistake in Tampa Bay's Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement
It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
Legendary Golf Star Is Suing His Own Son, Grandson
Legendary golfer Gary Player is suing his own son and grandson, according to a new report from the Palm Beach Post. The lawsuit reportedly stems from issues regarding memorabilia, including trophies and clubs. According to the new lawsuit, Player said his son and grandson have sold or tried to sell the memorabilia despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to the nine-time major championship winner.
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
Golf Digest
What's next for Charlie Woods as a pro, Tiger on the senior tour, Norman's ouster, Maltbie's goodbye and more
I’d say 22 or 23, once he has earned a degree from Stanford. When his old man waxes about his two years at Stanford, it is clear those were the happiest times of Tiger’s life: finally away from his omnipresent parents, surrounded by other high-achievers, who didn’t care that much about golf, and part of a diverse team that supported and inspired him. No matter what endorsements are waiting for Charlie he’ll never have to fret about money, so I am quite sure his dad will mandate that he max out his college years instead of cutting them short.
Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision
Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
Football World Reacts To The Dabo Swinney Controversy
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney made some comments on Wednesday that caused a major stir on social media. Swinney, a man of faith, said that Clemson's football program has always focused on "NIL." The Tigers national title-winning head coach said that he build his program in God's name, image and likeness.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Cowboys Player Reveals He Thought He Was Getting Cut Yesterday
On Wednesday night, the rosters for the Pro Bowl for both the AFC and NFC were revealed. It was a great moment for the players who learned they were among the best in the NFL. Well, for all but one player, that is. Dallas Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin was...
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement
Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday
The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball. This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Decision
On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski made waves around the NFL world when he tweeted "I'm bored." For many, this was a sign that Gronk could be gearing up for a return to the NFL gridiron. But as it turns out, this message was for something entirely different. The tweet was a...
