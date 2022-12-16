Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA's Freshman All American: HS Coach called his shot
Larry Hill knew what kind of player he had at Smithson Valley and couldn't believe how few schools were actually recruiting him. Sure looked like Trey was going to end up at West Point, but Coach Hill had a conversation with UTSA's Jeff Traylor, who just so happen to have a late scholarship come available. The rest is history. Trey went on to have an All American season, and he's still only 18 years old. Now some of those same schools that didn't want anything to do with Trey in high school are some of the same schools that would love to get him to leave UTSA. Here's more.
KENS 5
Traylor defends viral tweet asking NCAA to step in amid tampering concerns
SAN ANTONIO — UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has, on several occasions this season, emphasized that San Antonio stepping up to financially support the program is how it will survive in the current climate of college athletics—particularly with his sport. San Antonio corporations have stepped up this...
texashsfootball.com
Former TXHSFB QB Returning for 7th College Season
The UTSA Roadrunners may have fallen short of their first elusive bowl victory this season, but former Clemens quarterback Frank Harris isn’t done yet. The greatest offensive player in school history will return for his seventh and final season after securing a new NIL Deal. Currently, Harris holds 34 of the school records, and has led the team to two straight Conference USA Championships — their only banners hanging at the Alamodome.
saturdaytradition.com
College football coach takes to social media asking NCAA how he can report transfer portal tampering
In the transfer portal era, players are not to be contacted by other programs until their name shows up in the portal. That isn’t always the case, however. With the introduction of NIL, tampering has become more common than ever. If a player enters his name into the transfer portal, how his scholarship is handled is up to the school. In the NIL era, some players hear offers about what they can make if they transfer elsewhere. NIL-related tampering is in a gray area as much of the tampering is done by those who are not part of a team’s coaching staff.
College Football News
Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Texas vs Washington prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Valero Alamo Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Texas (8-4), Washington (10-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl 5 Things To Know.
iheart.com
UTSA Football Announces 21 Signees On First Day Of Early Signing Period
UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has announced 21 signees on the first day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday. Of the 21 signees, 14 hail from the state of Texas with six from the Greater Houston Area, four from East Texas and two apiece from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Central Texas. There are two signees from Georgia and one each from Hawai’i, Louisiana, Mississippi and Pennsylvania, as well as the program’s first-ever player from American Samoa.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) "Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023. While Nelson is...
San Antonio upscale seafood spot Go Fish Market sets Thursday, Jan. 12 opening date
Go Fish will be the fourth venture from Houston and Emily Carpenter, who also own Southtown's Up Scale.
Here's The Best RV Campsite In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best RV campsites and when to book them.
These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day
The holiday season can be stressful, and adding holiday cooking to the mix can be downright anxiety-inducing.
NB's Wicked Bah Pizza brings South Shore-style pizza to New Braunfels
You're supposed to have beer in one hand and pizza in the other
Safeguarding your home ahead of the freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO — The hard freeze is coming to San Antonio on Thursday night. Brrr!. With the cold snap expected, plants may have trouble surviving the chilly temperatures. The general manager of The Garden Center said sales are increasing on mulch and insulating blankets for plants. He showed us a fabric material, "like a lightweight felt. This will make a ten degree difference on your plants. This is a good product, but old sheets and blankets work well too," said Wayne Harrell.
hbsdealer.com
McCoy's Building Supply honored for philanthropy
At its recent Excellence in Leadership dinner, the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) presented McCoy’s Building Supply with its 2022 “Philanthropist of the Year” award. “Through donations of building materials and time, communities can be strengthened, and a strong community is a worthwhile investment for all of...
Second major hospital in New Braunfels celebrates rebranding
The hospital is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Silver LEED building. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Health, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, unveiled a rebranding and erected a new sign Dec. 15 to better signal that it is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio as Resolute Baptist Hospital.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County asked to weigh in on future non-connector road to SH 130
(Seguin) — Is there truly a public benefit for Guadalupe County to support the building of a non-tolled, high speed, east west connector roadway between SH 130 and I-35? That’s the question that seems to have resurfaced for the county following a request for such a road by the SH 130 Concession Company. The company is in charge of the operation and maintenance of 41 miles of State Highway 130 between Mustang Ridge and Seguin.
Highway 87 crash spills hundreds of gallons of fuel in Kendall County
The spill happened on Highway 87.
