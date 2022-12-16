ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

UTSA's Freshman All American: HS Coach called his shot

Larry Hill knew what kind of player he had at Smithson Valley and couldn't believe how few schools were actually recruiting him. Sure looked like Trey was going to end up at West Point, but Coach Hill had a conversation with UTSA's Jeff Traylor, who just so happen to have a late scholarship come available. The rest is history. Trey went on to have an All American season, and he's still only 18 years old. Now some of those same schools that didn't want anything to do with Trey in high school are some of the same schools that would love to get him to leave UTSA. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texashsfootball.com

Former TXHSFB QB Returning for 7th College Season

The UTSA Roadrunners may have fallen short of their first elusive bowl victory this season, but former Clemens quarterback Frank Harris isn’t done yet. The greatest offensive player in school history will return for his seventh and final season after securing a new NIL Deal. Currently, Harris holds 34 of the school records, and has led the team to two straight Conference USA Championships — their only banners hanging at the Alamodome.
saturdaytradition.com

College football coach takes to social media asking NCAA how he can report transfer portal tampering

In the transfer portal era, players are not to be contacted by other programs until their name shows up in the portal. That isn’t always the case, however. With the introduction of NIL, tampering has become more common than ever. If a player enters his name into the transfer portal, how his scholarship is handled is up to the school. In the NIL era, some players hear offers about what they can make if they transfer elsewhere. NIL-related tampering is in a gray area as much of the tampering is done by those who are not part of a team’s coaching staff.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
College Football News

Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Texas vs Washington prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Valero Alamo Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Texas (8-4), Washington (10-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Texas vs Washington Valero Alamo Bowl 5 Things To Know.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

UTSA Football Announces 21 Signees On First Day Of Early Signing Period

UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has announced 21 signees on the first day of the early signing period, which runs through Friday. Of the 21 signees, 14 hail from the state of Texas with six from the Greater Houston Area, four from East Texas and two apiece from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Central Texas. There are two signees from Georgia and one each from Hawai’i, Louisiana, Mississippi and Pennsylvania, as well as the program’s first-ever player from American Samoa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Safeguarding your home ahead of the freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO — The hard freeze is coming to San Antonio on Thursday night. Brrr!. With the cold snap expected, plants may have trouble surviving the chilly temperatures. The general manager of The Garden Center said sales are increasing on mulch and insulating blankets for plants. He showed us a fabric material, "like a lightweight felt. This will make a ten degree difference on your plants. This is a good product, but old sheets and blankets work well too," said Wayne Harrell.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hbsdealer.com

McCoy's Building Supply honored for philanthropy

At its recent Excellence in Leadership dinner, the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) presented McCoy’s Building Supply with its 2022 “Philanthropist of the Year” award. “Through donations of building materials and time, communities can be strengthened, and a strong community is a worthwhile investment for all of...
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County asked to weigh in on future non-connector road to SH 130

(Seguin) — Is there truly a public benefit for Guadalupe County to support the building of a non-tolled, high speed, east west connector roadway between SH 130 and I-35? That’s the question that seems to have resurfaced for the county following a request for such a road by the SH 130 Concession Company. The company is in charge of the operation and maintenance of 41 miles of State Highway 130 between Mustang Ridge and Seguin.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
