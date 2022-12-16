'Everybody’s friend' | Kaleb Robinson remembers his late partner, Jason Shuping, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Concord 2 years ago

Read full article on original website
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family is "devastated...
'Security system is very much lacking' | Gastonia Police report storage facility broken into a dozen times this month
GASTONIA, N.C. — The search for suspected thieves is on after a string of storage unit break-ins have taken place within the last month in Gastonia. The Gastonia Police Department said officers are investigating at least 12 cases of items stolen from Morningstar Storage on East Franklin Boulevard. Sonya...
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
Interstate 77 northbound reopens at Billy Graham Parkway after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound have reopened at Billy Graham Parkway, which is also the exit for Woodlawn Road, following a crash. The Charlotte Fire Department, a tow truck, and other first responders responded to the multi-vehicle crash shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday. A North...
WCNC
Police at home of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari
Wednesday afternoon, investigators returned to Cojocari's home. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information about the reason for the return.
Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday. Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.
Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.
SBI completes investigation of James "Smuggie" Mitchell's business claims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation into whether a Charlotte City Councilmember's business ventures violate North Carolina laws has been completed by a state agency. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday that the agency's investigation on James "Smuggie" Mitchell was complete. The details...
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
Prayer vigil held for missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A prayer vigil was held Tuesday night for Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina. The gathering began at 7 p.m. at Smithville Park located at 19710 South Ferry Street in Cornelius. The park is located near Catawba Ave. just east of Interstate 77 and Route 21 (Statesville Road).
Charlotte father of three hoping for a second miracle this Christmas following ALS diagnosis
Wife says "Derek is still daddy" despite the enormous challenges he suddenly faces. A Charlotte area family is hoping for a miracle this Christmas after a devastating diagnosis for a young father of three. But the family says they may be shut out from their best hope for help because...
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
Video shows the last confirmed location of missing 11-year-old girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A newly released video recorded 29 days ago -- and 24 days before the 11-year-old girl was officially reported missing -- is the last time investigators can say with certainty that Madalina Cojocari was seen. The video released Tuesday shows the girl getting off the Bailey...
New details in disappearance of Madalina Cojocari
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari, made her first appearance in court Tuesday before a judge, a new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation. Court document: Parents had a fight before the disappearance. Diana Cojocari told investigators...
WBTV
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser involved in crash on I-485 in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash early Monday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruiser and another vehicle. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 485 inner in the area between Rocky River Road and University City Boulevard. Video from the overnight hours...
Kia and Hyundai car thefts on the rise, York County Sheriff's Office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) released an alert concerning a recent wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts in York County. According to YCSO, over the past couple of weeks, thieves have been targeting Kia and Hyundai cars, specifically around the Fort Mill, Clover and Lake Wylie areas. Over the last two weeks, thieves have targeted 12 of these cars, YCSO said.
1 person hurt after stabbing in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a stabbing in southeast Charlotte early Sunday, according to MEDIC. It happened on Marvin Road near an apartment complex around 2 a.m. MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Channel 9 has reached out to the...
Bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster County, suspect arrested
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is in custody after the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says he was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday...
WCNC
