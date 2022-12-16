ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion

Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
DAYTON, OH
Ohio food banks partner with state, launch program aimed at underserved farmers

The Ohio Department of Agriculture launched the Ohio Community, Agriculture and Nutrition program Friday. Typically, food banks rely on reduced or bulk food prices and donations to feed as many people as possible, with the new program, it allows the state's association of food banks to pay small, underserved farmers market prices for their produce or meats.
OHIO STATE

