wyso.org
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
Climate change is transforming the Arctic and Alaska natives are on the frontline
NPR's A Martinez talks to Jackie Qataliña Schaeffer, co-author of a report on Arctic warming, about how the changing climate is impacting Arctic residents in Alaska.
Ohio food banks partner with state, launch program aimed at underserved farmers
The Ohio Department of Agriculture launched the Ohio Community, Agriculture and Nutrition program Friday. Typically, food banks rely on reduced or bulk food prices and donations to feed as many people as possible, with the new program, it allows the state's association of food banks to pay small, underserved farmers market prices for their produce or meats.
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Interstate Love Song'
One of Generation X’s most gifted front men/vocalists lived in Ohio for a good chunk of his youth. Scott Weiland lived in Bainbridge Township, Ohio, and went to high school at Kenston High School. If you’re a music fan, you know that Weiland was the lead vocalist for Stone...
Snow crews preparing for 'unusual' winter storm bringing frigid temperatures to Northeast Ohio
It could be a treacherous trek home for the holidays in Northeast Ohio this year. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting frigid temperatures, high winds and possible blizzard conditions beginning Thursday night through Saturday. Cities are opening warming centers and issuing parking bans ahead of the storm. Road crews...
