Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
West Virginia plant to make batteries for US energy grid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia. Form Energy is making a $760 million investment in the facility in Weirton. Gov. Jim Justice says the plant will create at least 750 jobs. The plant is on a 55-acre site once occupied by Weirton Steel along the Ohio River. Construction is expected to begin next year. Form Energy focuses on energy storage technology and manufacturing. The company says it has developed a battery capable of storing electricity for 100 hours.
wcn247.com
High school football incidents spark racism talks, programs
Several racist incidents targeting Black people occurred this high school football season around the nation. One in California involved a mock slave auction. Another in New York involved students in blackface and another in California a racist group chat. Athletes in the past were able to leave racism and other issues off the field, but today not even sports settings are immune from real world problems. Administrators in some cases have used these incidents to start conversations about race that have been hard for them to bring up before and roll out programs they hope will have lasting impact.
wcn247.com
Mississippi police kill woman holding hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Jackson suburb of Richland. Department spokeswoman Bailey Martin said Thursday that the person killed was 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister of West Helena, Arkansas. A video on social media showed a woman holding a gun in one hand and using the other hand to hold onto a person wearing a Walmart employee vest. Another video showed police telling the armed woman to put her hands up. The woman yelled that she was not trying to hurt anybody.
wcn247.com
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
DAMASCUS, Oregon (AP) — Oregon will begin allowing licensed, regulated use of psychedelic mushrooms in 2023. Ahead of the legal rollout, a Portland company is training facilitators who will be a reassuring presence for people on a trip. They will also create safe spaces in licensed service centers for dosing sessions. Some classes in the six-month, $7,900 course are online but others are in-person. They're held outside Portland in a building resembling a mountain lodge. Researchers believe psilocybin changes the way the brain organizes itself, permitting a user to adopt new attitudes more easily and help overcome depression, PTSD and other issues.
wcn247.com
Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury has found a former Kansas state lawmaker guilty of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Prosecutors said 44-year-old Wichita Republican Michael Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. The Wichita Eagle reports that Capps was found guilty Wednesday of making false statements on loan applications, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. He could face millions of dollars in fines and decades in prison at sentencing. Capps was acquitted Wednesday on six other counts. Capps was a state legislator at the time of the fraud.
Comments / 0