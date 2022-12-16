Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Religious Leaders Condemn Predatory Holiday LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Related
theScore
Steinbrenner: Cohen's spending should be 'looked at'
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is happy that New York is home to two great teams after the Mets went on a historic spending spree this offseason but also acknowledged that it needs to be examined. "I think it's something to be looked at," Steinbrenner said Wednesday when asked about Mets...
theScore
Report: Royals, Lyles agree to 2-year, $17M deal
The Kansas City Royals and right-hander Jordan Lyles are in agreement on a two-year, $17-million deal, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Lyles, 32, is coming off a decent year with the Baltimore Orioles in which he posted a 4.42 ERA and 4.40 FIP over 179 innings in 32 starts.
theScore
Padres sign Carpenter to 1-year deal
The San Diego Padres signed utility player Matt Carpenter to a one-year deal with a player option for 2024, the team announced Tuesday. Carpenter is guaranteed $12 million and the contract could be worth up to $21 million over two years if he exercises his player option and earns all of the deal's salary escalators and incentives, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
theScore
Report: Mets bring back Ottavino with 2-year, $14.5M deal
The New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $14.5-million deal with right-hander Adam Ottavino, reports the New York Post's Joel Sherman. Ottavino's reported pact includes an opt-out clause after 2023 and up to $1 million in incentives, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The 37-year-old sidewinder was terrific for the...
theScore
Swanson unsurprised by Braves exit: 'They were going to move on'
Newly signed Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson admitted Wednesday that he was disappointed but not surprised that a reunion with the Atlanta Braves wasn't in the cards. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't hope that I would be back home," Swanson said, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Atlanta is where I always envisioned myself, especially after I got traded. I'm a homebody."
theScore
Boras: 'There is no current issue' with Correa's health
Scott Boras wants to make one thing clear about Carlos Correa: The two-time All-Star infielder is healthy. "We've had three teams offer this player contracts in excess of 10 years," the agent said Thursday, according to SNY. "Obviously, every one of them had their medicals. There is no current issue with Carlos' health whatsoever."
theScore
Report: Cubs agree to deal with Gold Glover Barnhart
The Chicago Cubs agreed to a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, a source told the New York Post's Joel Sherman. Barnhart's reported pact, which is pending a physical, guarantees him $6.5 million and contains a player option for 2024, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Chicago will...
theScore
Report: Giants showing some interest in Conforto
The San Francisco Giants are turning their attention to free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The report comes in the wake of Carlos Correa spurning the Giants to instead sign with the New York Mets, Conforto's former team. Correa's 13-year, $350-million deal fell...
theScore
Reds sign Myers, Casali to 1-year deals; DFA Moustakas
The Cincinnati Reds announced Friday they signed utility man Wil Myers to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2024 campaign. The agreement will pay Myers $7.5 million next season, which could increase to $9.5 million based on playing time or if he's traded, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
theScore
Report: Angels land Drury on 2-year, $17M deal
The Los Angeles Angels and utility man Brandon Drury agreed to a two-year, $17-million contract, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Drury is coming off a career season split between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. He went deep 28 times with 87 RBIs and an .813 OPS over 138 games and captured a Silver Slugger Award.
theScore
Debate: Is Steve Cohen's spending spree good for MLB?
It's safe to say Steve Cohen has completely changed baseball's economic landscape since he purchased the New York Mets in late 2020. In the two years since, the hedge fund manager has spent over $1 billion on players. Following his most recent shock signing of Carlos Correa on Wednesday, theScore MLB editors Michael Bradburn and Tom Ruminski debate whether Cohen's spending spree is good or bad for Major League Baseball.
theScore
Mets trade McCann to Orioles, reportedly sign Mendick to 1-year deal
The New York Mets can't stop making transactions. The club traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday for a player to be named later. The Mets then agreed to a one-year, $1-million deal with infielder Danny Mendick, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. McCann, 32, is entering...
theScore
Report: Rangers, Blue Jays in on Conforto
The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams showing interest in free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The New York Mets, Conforto's previous team, are also involved, Rosenthal adds. Additionally, the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Miami Marlins have been previously connected to the former All-Star.
theScore
NBA strips Knicks of 2025 2nd-rounder for early discussions with Brunson
The NBA stripped the New York Knicks of their second-round draft pick in 2025 for entering into free-agency discussions with Jalen Brunson this past summer before the permitted date, the league announced Wednesday. The league made the ruling following an investigation into the team's signing of the 26-year-old, who had...
theScore
Yankees name Judge 16th captain in franchise history
At long last, the New York Yankees have their official successor to Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The Yankees named reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge the club's 16th captain Wednesday. Judge will take the mantle that's been left vacant since Jeter retired at the conclusion of the 2014 season.
theScore
DeRozan on LaVine tandem: 'Every great relationship is a work in progress'
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is staying the course in his partnership with All-Star Zach LaVine amid reports of tension between the two lead guards during the team's recent losing skid. "Every great relationship is a work in progress," DeRozan told The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry on Tuesday after the Bulls'...
Comments / 0