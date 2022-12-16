Read full article on original website
Gordon Gabaree
5d ago
SPOILER ALERT: there will continue to be new COVID variants until we reach the final strain of the virus called COMMUNISM. Wake up Sheeple.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Mercy launches a multi-cancer early detection test
Mercy Hospital in St. Louis will begin testing for many cancers early in their development.
KMOV
Urgent Care’s EMT program creates a new pathway for improving staffing shortages in healthcare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With ongoing constraints in hospitals and urgent cares across the Metro from the rise in flu, COVID and RSV cases, a commitment to helping others has never felt more in high demand. “Definitely, it’s a lot of work right now for sure, but I just...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Five people arrested after two drug warrants served in Franklin County
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against one man taken into custody at Neff Road in St. Clair. Kevin Overall, 38, of St. Clair, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000. Five people are taken into custody after two separate drug distribution...
myleaderpaper.com
Kangaroo spotted in High Ridge
A kangaroo was spotted Dec. 11 roaming around a road in High Ridge, Jefferson County Services Director Eric Larson said. He said Jefferson County Animal Control was not contacted about the kangaroo, which he believes was loose for just a short time. Larson said he believes the kangaroo was from...
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Five arrested as part of drug investigation
Five Franklin County residents are in police custody as part of an ongoing drug distribution investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Franklin County Narcotics Unit, the Franklin County SWAT team, and members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department executed search warrants at a home in Sullivan and at a home in St. Clair.
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
FOX2now.com
Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community
The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside. Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home …. The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing...
myleaderpaper.com
Officials name man who died in High Ridge house fire
Authorities have identified the man who died in a High Ridge house fire on Monday, Dec. 19. Charles P. Willingham, 67, died in the mobile home where he lived in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. The home was destroyed in the...
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Washington Missourian
20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
KMOV
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Christmas is a special time of year for the Lohman family, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the December night in 2018 that changed their son’s life forever. In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old Mason...
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
kjluradio.com
Police chase that spans two mid-Missouri counties ends about ten miles south of Hermann
One man is taken into custody following a multi-county police chase that ends in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted late Monday morning that an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy was entering their county as part of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 50. Gasconade...
myleaderpaper.com
Veteran educator imparts wisdom on raising children
Don’t you wish your kids came with an instruction manual?. Well, Rod Cable, a longtime Jefferson County teacher, coach and high school counselor and father of three has written and released a 119-page book titled “Get Tough or Die: How to Raise Great Kids” that might provide parents with a few pointers.
showmeinstitute.org
Taxpayers Getting Burned
As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
progressivegrocer.com
Aldi Named in Food Poisoning Lawsuit
The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with the Dunk Law Firm PLLC, has filed the nation's first E. coli lawsuit in the multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nicole Ksioszk, who purchased the frozen falafel from her local Aldi store at 1120 North Port Washington Road in Grafton, Wis. Ksioszk, who was hospitalized after eating the tainted product, continues to recover from E. coli food poisoning.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
Comments / 5