Warming centers activated in Benton County amid Ice Storm Warning
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning through Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 a.m. with significant icing and wind gusts as high as 35 mph expected. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES. According to the Benton County Government, they will be hosting...
Sign up for volunteer shifts; Egan Warming Centers activated Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate Wednesday and go on standby for Thursday and Friday this week. Volunteers are needed at all sites. Shuttles will run from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving and biking in cold wet weather
EUGENE, Ore. — With an Ice Storm Warning in effect for the southern Willamette Valley, the Eugene Police Department has issued a list of ways drivers and bikers can stay safe in wet, cold conditions. "Conditions on the roadway can change in the blink of an eye. What was...
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
Health center closes with move to mobile care
The end of the year means changes for one of Lane County's newest health access centers. Lane County Public Health announced this week that the Community Access Center at Valley River Center will close December 30. The Valley River Center's Community Access Center began offering vaccinations to the public in...
State offices closed in four counties through noon Friday
State offices in Lane, Clatsop, Lincoln, and Tillamook counties are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon on Friday, December 23, the state Department of Administrative Services announced in a building closure notice. This closure does not cover courts or legislative offices. Visit Oregon.gov for more information.
Alluvium to provide Christmas meals and resources for the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — Christmas Day from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Alluvium is partnering up with other local groups in the community to distribute food and supplies for the unhoused. Alluvium says warm food, snacks and groceries, supplied by FOOD For Lane County, will be distributed to those in need.
LCPH to discontinue services at Community Access Center; focus on mobile services
EUGENE, Ore. — Since June, Lane County Public Health (LCPH) has offered a number of services and vaccines at the Community Access Center at Valley River Center, but come December 30th LCPH will discontinue the center's services and focus resources else where. The decision came after Public Health's careful...
'Give a pint, get a pint' Bloodworks Northwest partners with Hop Valley for blood drive
"Give a pint, get a pint." That's the gist of a blood drive happening in Eugene for the next three weeks. Bloodworks Northwest is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Amtrak derailment near Dupont, Washington. That day, Bloodworks says it sent about 150 units of blood to local hospitals.
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
Man struck by vehicle on Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was hit by a car and thrown under another car on Coburg Road Tuesday night, Eugene Police reported. Just after 8:30 p.m. on December 20, Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the crash at Coburg Road and Oakmont Way. 56-year-old Phillip Loren...
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
