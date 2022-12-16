ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Sign up for volunteer shifts; Egan Warming Centers activated Wednesday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate Wednesday and go on standby for Thursday and Friday this week. Volunteers are needed at all sites. Shuttles will run from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets

EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Health center closes with move to mobile care

The end of the year means changes for one of Lane County's newest health access centers. Lane County Public Health announced this week that the Community Access Center at Valley River Center will close December 30. The Valley River Center's Community Access Center began offering vaccinations to the public in...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

State offices closed in four counties through noon Friday

State offices in Lane, Clatsop, Lincoln, and Tillamook counties are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon on Friday, December 23, the state Department of Administrative Services announced in a building closure notice. This closure does not cover courts or legislative offices. Visit Oregon.gov for more information.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Alluvium to provide Christmas meals and resources for the unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. — Christmas Day from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Alluvium is partnering up with other local groups in the community to distribute food and supplies for the unhoused. Alluvium says warm food, snacks and groceries, supplied by FOOD For Lane County, will be distributed to those in need.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man struck by vehicle on Coburg Road

EUGENE, Ore. — A man was hit by a car and thrown under another car on Coburg Road Tuesday night, Eugene Police reported. Just after 8:30 p.m. on December 20, Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the crash at Coburg Road and Oakmont Way. 56-year-old Phillip Loren...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
BENTON COUNTY, OR

