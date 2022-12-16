Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Woman grazed by bullet in back of head after leaving Northeast Side bar; police searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a motorcyclist who opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night, striking the driver in the head. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. after a 24-year-old woman and her two friends left the Two Rivers Tavern in the 13500 block of O’Connor Road, near Fountainwood.
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway following west-side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for suspect responsible of robbing 57-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help finding the suspect responsible for the robbery of a 57-year-old woman on San Antonio's Westside. On December 4, 2022, around 9:55 a.m. a suspect allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Walmart located at 9526 W. Military Drive. The suspect arrived and fled from the location in a dark-colored sedan.
KTSA
Fire breaks out in chicken coop, destroys home on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters say a light used to keep chickens warm is the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on San Antonio’s Northeast side. The fire was reported at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday from the 4000 block of Briarcrest. The flames had already...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
foxsanantonio.com
Police ask for public's help finding driver who struck 16-year-old in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities in San Antonio are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who they said struck a 16-year-old girl back in November. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened November 14 near Martin Luther King Drive and South Walters Street on the Eastside. The teen was...
KSAT 12
Driver killed in Loop 410 crash overnight was not wearing seatbelt, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A 25-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a West side highway early Wednesday morning was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, San Antonio police said. Officers found the woman, identified as Sabrina Lynn Gracia, outside the wreckage of her car...
foxsanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 closed following incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
KSAT 12
1 teen hospitalized, another teen in custody after shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One teenage boy is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting at a home on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around midnight at a home in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, not far from West Military Drive.
foxsanantonio.com
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
foxsanantonio.com
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for driver of vehicle who ran over woman in Northwest Side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle that ran over a woman in a parking lot and did not stop to render aid. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and the Medical Center area.
Woman shot in her driveway in Von Ormy; Search for suspect continues
VON ORMY, Texas — A woman was shot in her driveway in Von Ormy Monday night and deputies say they are still searching for her attackers. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in Kings Row in Von Ormy. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulling...
foxsanantonio.com
Young woman killed after being ejected from vehicle during 'horrific' rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person is dead after a rollover accident along the 151-ramp heading westbound from Loop 410. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a rollover crash. The woman identified as Sabrina Lynn Garcia was ejected from her car after rolling...
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
