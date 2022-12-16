ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway following west-side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
Police looking for suspect responsible of robbing 57-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help finding the suspect responsible for the robbery of a 57-year-old woman on San Antonio's Westside. On December 4, 2022, around 9:55 a.m. a suspect allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Walmart located at 9526 W. Military Drive. The suspect arrived and fled from the location in a dark-colored sedan.
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
