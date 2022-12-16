Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
ABC 4
Almond Cranberry Pound Cake
The classic cranberry is a staple for holiday desserts. GTU chef, Lindy Davies has the perfect recipe to make for guests this Christmas season. The flavors of almond and cranberry come together in this delicious pound cake. Ingredients:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 tsp salt. 1 tsp baking powder. 1/2...
Allrecipes.com
Banana Fosters Cake
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 3 (8-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray, and line bottoms with parchment. Whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together sugar, 2 cups mashed banana, oil, yogurt, buttermilk, vanilla, and eggs in a second bowl until well blended; add to flour mixture and stir just until combined. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans.
The Daily South
Millionaire Candy
Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
intheknow.com
Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind
This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦
We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.
agupdate.com
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
butterwithasideofbread.com
JELLY FILLED CRESCENT ROLLS
Jelly Filled Crescent Rolls made with 6 ingredients in just 30 minutes! Fruity crescents made with strawberry & blueberry jelly & glazed with a simple icing. This beautiful wreath is the perfect thing to serve for any holiday or brunch. It comes together quickly with crescent roll dough and jelly. These can be iced with a simple powdered sugar icing or a fruit jelly. You only need 30 minutes and 6 ingredients!
Allrecipes.com
Prime Rib Gravy
The original idea for this video was to show a technique for making rich, beefy gravy using the bones from this famous holiday roast to serve alongside, but then I remembered not everyone has a corporate expense account, which is when it became a sauce that could be served instead of prime rib. Plan A is still to do both, but if you can't, this gravy was so beautiful and satisfying it's almost not fair to call it a Plan B.
Magic Cookie Bars 🪄
I love the holidays. Everyone is cheerful and on best behavior, I love all the bright lights and decorations, it's hard to not get into the spirit with all the hustle and bustle going on around you. Every year at this time my mom would make magic cookie bars for us kids. Something about this recipe brings back a sense of nostalgia, our days were simpler, the excitement of the holidays was in full force and really all we had to do was be kids. Not going to lie there are plenty of days, I wish I could just be a kid again.
ABC 4
DIY holiday gift-basket ideas
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What better way to make a gift unique than to put it together yourself? A holiday gift basket can be an amazing way to show someone how much they mean to you, or an all-encompassing gift for somebody that you don’t know as well. Even if you don’t hit the nail on the head with one item, they are bound to enjoy something else you’ve included in the basket.
gordonramsayclub.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
Epicurious
Lazy Day Pancakes
When it’s Saturday morning, your fridge is practically empty, your stomach is rumbling, and you’re still too bleary-eyed to shuffle to the store, there’s really only one thing to do: Make this easy pancake recipe. Requiring nothing more than regular old milk and the usual pantry suspects, these delicious pancakes are dangerously simple, meaning you can kiss that store-bought pancake mix going bad on the shelf goodbye.
White Christmas Cranberry Margaritas' Deserve a Spot on Every Holiday Drink Menu
This cocktail will make you feel merry and bright.
Easy, pull-together appetizer ideas for holiday entertaining
Now’s that time of the year when it feels like someone has pressed the time-lapse button and everything is moving at triple speed. Many of us are feeling the pinch: not having enough hours in the day yet also wanting to slow down and spend time with people we love (or at least like a lot).
Eggs Benedict -Christmas Morning Casserole☃️
Overnight eggs Benedict in casserole form! Whaaaaattttt!!!!. This is a fantastic recipe to make ahead and have oven ready for Christmas Morning, brunch, special occasion, or even overnight house guests.
Peppermint Holiday Cake, a merry minted treat
With all the holiday parties approaching, it is a good time to brush up on those baking skills. Guests are always looking at the dessert table and this beautiful peppermint holiday cake tastes as good as it looks. The best part is with just a few simple ingredients you can turn a regular cake into something truly beautiful and unique that will make the perfect addition to any holiday party.
Homemade butter cookies
Four ingredients are all it takes to make a yummy batch of butter cookies. The ingredients are mixed in one bowl. So, there's little clean-up involved. Although, these may be one of the simplest batch of cookies that you can create, they're full of that nostalgic buttery flavor that most people enjoy, especially around the holidays.
Comments / 0