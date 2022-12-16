Read full article on original website
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Truck fire closes Lowndes County Road 26
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, and the Burkville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and found a transfer truck and trailer on fire.
alreporter.com
Department of Corrections participates in drug sweep of two public schools
The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division on Wednesday assisted state and local law enforcement in conducting drug sweeps of two Monroe County public schools at the behest of the county superintendent, according to a statement from the agency. The Equal Justice Initiative criticized the raid on the...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville native named Troy University Senior Vice Chancellor
Troy University named Greenville native Richard H. Boutwell as Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement, effective Jan. 1. Boutwell, a retired Air Force brigadier general, is a 1991 Troy alumnus. As Vice Chancellor, he will assume responsibility for governmental relations, development/alumni affairs, public affairs, and strategic oversight of the University’s relationship with all branches of the military services.
WSFA
Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
WTVM
2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
