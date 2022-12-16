Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Breakfast at Blair!
Blair extends a special thank you to the PTSA who provided breakfast for Blair staff this morning. Blair staff had a fun time decorating staff members as Christmas trees. The day was filled with great food, love, laughter, and plenty of opportunity to make fond memories with good friends and family. As the saying goes, “the best is yet to come”!
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Non-Profit, Lagerlof Cares, Donates $15,000 to Local Charities
Pasadena non-profit, Lagerlof Cares, donated $15,000 to two local Pasadena charities. They donated $7,500 to The Foundation for Living Beauty and $7,500 to Hillsides after hosting their second annual golf tournament fundraiser event. Lagerlof Cares partnered with both The Foundation for Living Beauty and Hillsides in an effort to continue...
pasadenanow.com
St. Gregory A&M Hovsepian School’s Kindergartners Engineer their Own Gingerbread Houses
St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School’s sweet Kindergarten class engineered their own gingerbread houses as a STEAM activity. They used math, science, and art to count the gingerbread pieces and used different types of candy to construct their homes in a creative and artistic way! They used their knowledge of shapes to carefully assemble the pieces in a functional way.
pasadenanow.com
Councilmember Madison Appoints Chapman District 6 Field Representative
Award-winning journalist Justin Chapman has taken a job as Steve Madison’s field representative. Chapman replaces Takako Suzuki. He began his new job on Monday. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. Suzuki and Chapman will work together before she leaves her job at City Hall. Chapman recently won several...
pasadenanow.com
Long-Time District 6 Council Liaison Takako Suzuki Retires
After 23 years at City Hall District 6 Councilmember Steve Madison’s longtime District Liaison Takako Suzuki is retiring. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. She is currently working with Justin Chapman, who will serve as the next district liaison. Before joining Councilmember Madison at City Hall in 1999,...
pasadenanow.com
Chill Play, the New Lunch Time Alternative at Aveson School of Leaders
Chill Play, the new lunch time alternative at Aveson School of Leaders! The playground isn’t for everyone. Now there’s Chill Play, where students eat lunch together and “chill” in Mrs. Ross’ room with quiet, small group activities. Aveson School of Leaders, 1919 Pinecrest Dr, Altadena,...
pasadenanow.com
Clairbourn Kindergartners Attend a Musical at the Historical San Gabriel Mission Playhouse
Clairbourn provides every student with real-world learning experiences through field trip opportunities across all grade levels. Its kindergarteners attended a musical at the historical San Gabriel Mission Playhouse. Fourth graders visited San Juan Capistrano Mission as part of their California history unit. What an enriching experience for Clairbourn students to bring learning to life!
pasadenanow.com
School Board Approves Resolution Urging Electric Utilities Supplying District to Source 100% Carbon-Free Energy by 2030
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) approved a resolution recognizing global climate emergency and urging electric utilities that supply electricity to school sites to source 100% carbon-free energy by 2030. All members of the board voted to approve Resolution No. 2690 during PUSD Board’s meeting last Thursday, December 15.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Waldorf School’s Last Day of School in Pictures
It’s the last day of school in 2022, and classes and families are coming together to share gifts, presentations, and, of course, great food! Wishing all of our families and friends a happy and healthy winter break!. Pasadena Waldorf School (Machris Mariposa Campus K-8), 209 E. Mariposa Street, Altadena,...
pasadenanow.com
Another Vote Coming in PCC Faculty Union Battle
After a close vote, lawyers for the members of the Pasadena Faculty Association (FA) will once again vote on the future of the union. In July a petition circulated calling for the dissolution of the FA in favor of the California Federation of Teachers (CFT) Union of Educators and Classified Professionals, the same union that members of the ArtCenter of College Design voted to join in June.
pasadenanow.com
School Board Hears Results of Survey Conducted For Direction on Pasadena Unified’s Facilities Master Plan
At Thursday’s meeting the Pasadena Unified School District Board received and discussed updates on the draft Facilities Master Plan, which will define and prioritize the district’s facilities needs for the next 10 years. Many of the buildings in PUSD are historic and some were built 100 years ago...
pasadenanow.com
County Supervisors Uphold Approval of East Pasadena Apartment Complex
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to uphold the approval of a proposed mixed-use apartment complex at 380 S. Rosemead Blvd. in East Pasadena, rejecting an appeal from the labor union-affiliated Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility (SAFER). Legendary Developments, LLC, a Pasadena-based developer, is planning a new...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Commander Goodman Appointed Police Chief in Maricopa, Arizona
Pasadena Police Commander Mark Goodman has been hired as police chief of the Maricopa Police Department in Arizona. Goodman has held several positions in the Pasadena Police Department. He will take command of the Maricopa department on Jan. 23. “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Community Foundation’s YES, Virginia Grants Brighten Holidays for 12 Local Nonprofits
For the 28th consecutive year, Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) has helped bring the magic of Christmas to 12 Pasadena-area nonprofit organizations with funding through its Yes, Virginia Grant Program. The grants will help nearly 2,500 children receive holiday gifts or participate in special holiday experiences at each recipient agency. In...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water and Power Asks Customers to Give Their Feedback in New Water Survey
Pasadena Water and Power is in the process of gathering customer input as part of a campaign to increase awareness of water as a resource, and of climate change. Jeffrey Kightlinger, PWP Interim General Manager, said customers can go online and respond to a new water survey where they’re asked which district in Pasadena they reside in, what type of residence, and what are their attitudes about water conservation and their level of awareness about climate change, among others.
pasadenanow.com
Supervisor Barger Announces Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Jimenez was shot while walking to Villa...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Moves Forward on Proposed Fair Work Week Ordinance
Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Lindsey Horvath, the board instructed...
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Issues Christmas and New Year’s Closures and Reminders
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for...
pasadenanow.com
Council is Dark; Charter Reform on the Horizon
The City Council is dark on Monday, and when the new City Council reconvenes next month they will have serious matters in front of them. Last week two new returning councilmembers — Jess Rivas and Justin Jones — were sworn in, as was freshman Councilmember Jason Lyon. The...
pasadenanow.com
Two-Time Caldecott Honor Recipient, Author-Illustrator Marla Frazee Visits PHS’ VADA
Pasadena High School thanks LitFest Pasadena 2022 participant, Marla Frazee, who visited PHS Bulldogs and students in the Visual Arts and Design Academy – VADA. Marla is a two-time Caldecott Honor recipient, the author-illustrator of The Boss Baby, now an Oscar nominated DreamWorks animated feature film and television series. She is also the illustrator of The Seven Silly Eaters, the NYT bestselling Clementine series. Marla shared her insights and experience in the industry, and took questions from students about their creative interests. PHS VADA Thanks Marla for all the valuable information she shared with them.
