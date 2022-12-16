Pasadena Water and Power is in the process of gathering customer input as part of a campaign to increase awareness of water as a resource, and of climate change. Jeffrey Kightlinger, PWP Interim General Manager, said customers can go online and respond to a new water survey where they’re asked which district in Pasadena they reside in, what type of residence, and what are their attitudes about water conservation and their level of awareness about climate change, among others.

