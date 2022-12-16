Read full article on original website
GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas
When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
Wintertime family adventures
Jessica Corral of The Bellamy Adventures joined us to share three wonderful winter activities to do with the family!. Follow along with Jessica on IG to get the details, and plan your wintertime fun! @thebellamyadventures.
Cookies, brunch, and a sushi spot for lunch
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Make it your New Year’s Resolution to eat somewhere new in 2023. Local foodie, Courtney Otis, shares the best spots to add to your list. There’s something for everyone and today she shared cookies, sushi, and brunch recommendations. Root’d Cafe is...
Ring in the holiday with songs of the season
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Christmas is just a couple of days away and we’re ringing in the holiday with music of the season. Vocal performer, Charlee Sorensen discovered her nack for operatic singing durring the pandemic in 2020. She says it happened by accident, but is grateful for vocal coaches who have helped her develop as a classical singer.
How to avoid holiday-related injuries, such as “Santa Spine”
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Injuries are all too common this time of year. Travis Ferran from Massage LuXe along with Tawny De Dios and Ryleigh joined us in the studio with tips to avoid aches, pains, and injuries during the holiday season. Massage LuXe is located...
Hogle Zoo hosts first Neurodiversity Celebration Day with ‘Silent Night’ ZooLights
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Hogle Zoo will be celebrating neurodiversity with its first “Silent Night” ZooLights and Neurodiversity Celebration Day on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in partnership with the Utah Parent Center. The first offering of its Neurodiversity Celebration Day will celebrate neurodiverse individuals...
DIY Shiny New Year’s Decor
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Try your hand at a DIY project to start off the new year. DIY expert, Meg Bentley, is your girl when it comes to finding the supplies and making decor all on your own. In today’s segment, Meg showed us how to add some sparkle and shine and start 2023 off with a bang.
Give the gift of romance this Holiday Season
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Stronger intimacy with our partners will more often than not lead to healthier relationships. While this is not always true, many men out there would agree. For those men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED), this concern is all too real as there are more than 3 million sufferers in the U.S. every year.
Have you tried The Crack Shack? It’s been named one of Utah’s favorite restaurants!
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Ally Hipp with The Crack Shack, a new chicken restaurant that has moved into Utah with 3 locations, joined us today to show off a few menu items that they have and also talk about a few “Crack Hacks.”. ABC4...
Ashco Roofing experts are helping ease the worry for many homeowners
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — With all this snow and bad weather – many people find out how their roof is holding up. Today Surae is visiting with Mike Ashworth, owner of Ashco Roofing Experts. We are excited that they have a program to help homeowners who may need a new roof but they can’t afford it.
How donating plasma helps to make life-saving medicines
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Donating plasma is more crucial than you may realize. The proteins within plasma provide the foundation for some of the world’s most important medicines that are designed to save the lives of those who need them. Since 1909, a leading name...
Intermountain Experts Encourage COVID and Influenza Vaccinations to Help Avoid Respiratory “Tripledemic” Hitting Utah and U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — COVID-19, influenza, and RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are three respiratory viruses that can range from mild, cold-like symptoms to extreme risk to hospitalization and even an individual’s life. All three are in wide circulation in Utah right now. More children...
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
Two-story Taylorsville house fire sent two to the hospital
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have worked throughout the night to battle a two-story house fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 19, in Taylorsville that has sent two people to the hospital. The Unified Fire Authority said neighbors called to report the fire just before 10:30 p.m....
Man arrested in connection to Lehi cement truck crash killing deputy
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to the fatal Lehi cement truck crash that killed a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in November. Jonahs Hyrum T Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was arrested and booked into...
