ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are some businesses that have opened, are set to open in Flower Mound, Northlake

Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Here are some business that are coming soon or have recently opened in Flower Mound and Northlake. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will occupy a 42,282-square-foot distribution center in Northlake. The...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hotworx bringing infrared sauna workouts to Plano

Hotworx is set to open a new location in Plano. (Courtesy Hotworx) A new Hotworx studio is set to open in Plano in March, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new gym will be located at 7965 Custer Road, Ste. 114. Hotworx offers virtually instructed infrared, isometric and high-intensity interval training workouts. The gym will feature an infrared sauna and other workout equipment. 469-868-2900.
PLANO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La La Land Kind Cafe offering matcha, coffee in Richardson

La La Land Kind Cafe offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) La La Land Kind Cafe opened a Richardson location Sept. 17. The coffee shop is located at 242 W. Campbell Road, which previously housed a Great Outdoors Sub Shop. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. 469-248-2486. www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano

Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Tutoring Center brings one-on-one academic assistance to Colleyville

The Tutoring Center assists students with math, reading and writing. (Courtesy Pexels) The Tutoring Center opened in December in Colleyville at 4709 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 610, according to a company representative. The center offers one-on-one instruction to help students, according to its website. The Tutoring Center has more than 120 locations across the U.S. and uses an education method called The Rotational Approach, which helps students with math, reading and writing, its websites stated. 817-398-4000. www.tutoringcenter.com/center/colleyvilletx.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Stranger Things Store, Brandy Melville now open and more business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

The Stranger Things Store lets visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Chamber of Commerce, MCDC, MEDC relocate to south McKinney

Kaizen Development Partners shared this rendering as part of a groundbreaking ceremony for the District 121 office building. (Rendering courtesy Integrate Agency) The McKinney Community Development Corp., McKinney Economic Development Corp. and McKinney Chamber of Commerce relocated into a shared space at the end of November. The three McKinney business...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy