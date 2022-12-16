Read full article on original website
Northside Drafthouse & Eatery regularly has 50 beers on draft in Richardson
NS Drafthouse Burger is served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Curly fries are $1 extra. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Blake Jutton is the owner, operator and majority shareholder of Northside Drafthouse & Eatery, which he opened with General Manager Jared...
Holiday dining guide: 20 local restaurants to visit in DFW
Baja fish tacos ($14) include beer-battered or grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, Baja sauce, avocado, corn tortillas, white rice and black beans. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) In need of a break from cooking and hosting this holiday season? From Tex-Mex to Italian to salads to bakeries, there is something for everyone...
Here are some businesses that have opened, are set to open in Flower Mound, Northlake
Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Here are some business that are coming soon or have recently opened in Flower Mound and Northlake. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will occupy a 42,282-square-foot distribution center in Northlake. The...
Mighty Chick Pocha brings Korean comfort food to Plano
Mighty Chick Pocha serves a variety of Korean comfort food and drinks. (Courtesy Mighty Chick Pocha) Mighty Chick Pocha reopened with a new concept on Dec. 5 in Plano, according to owner Jenny Ko. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8900 Ohio Drive, Ste. A, sought to incorporate more modern Korean dishes into its chicken-based menu.
Best of 2022: Hot Crab, Sueño Modern Mex-Tex and more dining features from Richardson
Hot Crab's Combo D ($26.99) includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of shrimp and a half-pound of sausage. A lobster tail can be added for an extra $16.99. All combo meals are served with corn, egg and two potatoes. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining...
Best of 2022: Camp Bow Wow, Not Your Mama’s Quilt Store and more business features from Plano
Camp Bow Wow was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in January. (Kaushiki Roy/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all business features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. When April Prill made the jump from corporate America to owning a...
Hotworx bringing infrared sauna workouts to Plano
Hotworx is set to open a new location in Plano. (Courtesy Hotworx) A new Hotworx studio is set to open in Plano in March, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new gym will be located at 7965 Custer Road, Ste. 114. Hotworx offers virtually instructed infrared, isometric and high-intensity interval training workouts. The gym will feature an infrared sauna and other workout equipment. 469-868-2900.
Best of 2022: H-E-B's arrival, new way to travel and more top news from Plano
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. As of March, construction on H-E-B’s new Plano location was still...
Dallas ISD providing free meals during winter break
Dallas ISD is offering free meals throughout the winter break to all children 18 years and younger and students up to 21 with disabilities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD is offering free meals throughout the winter break to all children age 18 and younger. The meals and snacks will be...
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
New coffee shop Collective Coffee to join Historic Downtown McKinney
Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop concept, is opening in Historic Downtown McKinney. (Courtesy Collective Coffee) Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop, is expected to open in Historic Downtown McKinney in early 2023. The coffee shop, to be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a new concept...
Tio Carlos in Keller features Mexican, Latin and Tex-Mex cuisine
Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador in the early 1980s. He started working in the restaurant industry in 1987 as a busboy. “I started when I was 19, and at that moment, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I loved it so much,” Benitez said. “I was intrigued by the atmosphere and wanted to learn everything.”
Lewisville, Coppell entities to close for Christmas holiday
Several entities in Lewisville and Coppell will be closed during the Christmas holiday. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Lewisville and Coppell city facilities will be closed during the Christmas holiday. Several entities in Lewisville, including city offices, the Lewisville Public Library and the visitor information center, will be closed Dec. 23. The...
La La Land Kind Cafe offering matcha, coffee in Richardson
La La Land Kind Cafe offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) La La Land Kind Cafe opened a Richardson location Sept. 17. The coffee shop is located at 242 W. Campbell Road, which previously housed a Great Outdoors Sub Shop. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. 469-248-2486. www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano
Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
Lakewood boutique The Little Things specializes in modern fashions for children
Kyte Baby sleepwear ranges from $30-$60 at The Little Things in Lakewood. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) After Lakewood resident Amanda Fink’s first child was born, she said she struggled to find local shops that sold children’s clothing in the styles she wanted for her son. “We could not find...
The Tutoring Center brings one-on-one academic assistance to Colleyville
The Tutoring Center assists students with math, reading and writing. (Courtesy Pexels) The Tutoring Center opened in December in Colleyville at 4709 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 610, according to a company representative. The center offers one-on-one instruction to help students, according to its website. The Tutoring Center has more than 120 locations across the U.S. and uses an education method called The Rotational Approach, which helps students with math, reading and writing, its websites stated. 817-398-4000. www.tutoringcenter.com/center/colleyvilletx.
Best of 2022: Stranger Things Store, Brandy Melville now open and more business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
The Stranger Things Store lets visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
Christmas tree recycling available throughout holiday season in Lewisville, Coppell
The cities of Lewisville and Coppell will offer Christmas tree recycling during the holiday season. (Courtesy Canva) The cities of Lewisville and Coppell will offer Christmas tree recycling during the holiday season. Live Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lewisville Lake Park soccer field until Jan. 13. The trees...
McKinney Chamber of Commerce, MCDC, MEDC relocate to south McKinney
Kaizen Development Partners shared this rendering as part of a groundbreaking ceremony for the District 121 office building. (Rendering courtesy Integrate Agency) The McKinney Community Development Corp., McKinney Economic Development Corp. and McKinney Chamber of Commerce relocated into a shared space at the end of November. The three McKinney business...
