KTBS
Parishes with the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Louisiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
KTBS
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
KTBS
COVID Vaccine More Effective Than Infection at Preventing Death, Hospitalization
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccination is more effective than natural immunity when it comes to keeping you out of the hospital, a major, real-world study has found. People of all age groups benefited significantly more when they got the jab than if they acquired immunity through...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
KTBS
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state
SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
KTBS
OK Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency as cold front approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a state of emergency as dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move into Oklahoma. Executive Order 2022-34 declared a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties. The executive order is in effect for seven days. The...
Helpful Cold Weather Tips for Freezing Weather in Louisiana
Want to know how to handle the impending freezing temps set to hit Louisiana? Ask a former Yankee!. Thanks to my growing up as an Air Force brat and then leading a nomadic life for years in radio, I've lived all over the country, including particularly snow-prone areas like the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (K.I. Sawyer AND Kincheloe), Ohio, Iowa, and even upstate New York!
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
kalb.com
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Starting Jan. 1, 2023, over 200,000 state workers under the Office of Group Benefits could see a change in where they go to fill their prescriptions and get vaccines. This potential change comes after the state decided to move forward with a $2 billion pharmacy contract...
cenlanow.com
Report: Louisiana gave $152K in unemployment to fake claims during COVID
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit found that the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) issued COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits for 49 separate claims that are believed to be fake. Unemployment benefits totaling $151,907 were issued between May 15, 2020, and October 14, 2020, according to the audit. “The majority...
Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana
Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
houmatimes.com
3 Louisiana residents died in 26 hours as the result of house fires
The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is pleading with the public to increase fire safety awareness and prevention efforts as disputes continue to investigate multiple fatal home fires across the state in just one day. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said...
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Deadline to apply for pandemic related homeowners or rental assistance with the state is 5:00 pm Wednesday
The Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund will stop accepting applications Wednesday at 5 PM. Desiree Honore Thomas is Assistant Commissioner in the Division of Administration. “We didn’t want people to continue to apply and there not be any funds left,” Thomas said.
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
kalb.com
3 victims die in fires across Louisiana within 26 hours
(KALB/SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is urging the public to increase their fire safety awareness and prevention efforts. Deputies are investigating multiple fatal house fires across the state that happened all within 26 hours. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
