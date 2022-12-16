ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state

SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
Helpful Cold Weather Tips for Freezing Weather in Louisiana

Want to know how to handle the impending freezing temps set to hit Louisiana? Ask a former Yankee!. Thanks to my growing up as an Air Force brat and then leading a nomadic life for years in radio, I've lived all over the country, including particularly snow-prone areas like the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (K.I. Sawyer AND Kincheloe), Ohio, Iowa, and even upstate New York!
Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana

Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
3 Louisiana residents died in 26 hours as the result of house fires

The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is pleading with the public to increase fire safety awareness and prevention efforts as disputes continue to investigate multiple fatal home fires across the state in just one day. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said...
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
3 victims die in fires across Louisiana within 26 hours

(KALB/SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is urging the public to increase their fire safety awareness and prevention efforts. Deputies are investigating multiple fatal house fires across the state that happened all within 26 hours. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire...
