ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Team Of The Tournament

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wojJA_0jlOabmO00

With the World Cup coming to a close, it's time to take a look at the best players in each position.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Qatar World Cup will certainly be remembered as one of the best of all time in terms of what happened on the pitch. It had it all, and the final is the icing on the cake between Argentina and France on Sunday.

Individual players have stood out throughout the tournament, and we're going to give our take on who the best ones were.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vQMZ_0jlOabmO00
Lionel Messi was faultless for Argentina.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Team Of The Tournament:

GK: Yassine Bonou

RB: Achraf Hakimi

CB: Josko Gvardiol

CB: Nicolas Otamendi

LB: Theo Hernandez

CM: Sofyan Amrabat

CM: Antoine Griezmann

CM: Azzedine Ounahi

RW: Lionel Messi

LW: Kylian Mbappe

ST: Olivier Giroud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WI2IY_0jlOabmO00
Sofyan Amrabat was one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Of course everyone will have their own ideas, but it would be hard to leave some of them players out . Yassine Bo u nou was first class for Morocco, as were Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi.

For France, Griezmann has been a revelation in midfield. The Atletico star is arguably the most important player in the French team.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will be battling it out on Sunday for not only the World Cup, but the title of the tournaments best player too. Whoever wins the game will be expected to be crowned the MVP.

A tournament for the ages, and one we may look back on in years time with fond memories. Roll on USA 2026!

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy

As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy