Virginia State

fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
COLUMBUS, OH
fox10phoenix.com

Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica. That wasn't the case, but one might disagree after Wednesday's wild weather day in southeastern Wyoming. A dangerous blizzard has begun its intensification into a soon-to-be...
WYOMING STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive

27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
LAKELAND, FL
fox10phoenix.com

Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake

FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
FERNDALE, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area business owner overcomes addiction and homelessness

An injury over a decade ago resulted in Justin Reed's 15-year addiction to opioids. However, Reed managed to turn his life around, and he is now, along with his wife, owners of a jerky-selling business. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
fox10phoenix.com

Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

