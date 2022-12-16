Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
fox10phoenix.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica. That wasn't the case, but one might disagree after Wednesday's wild weather day in southeastern Wyoming. A dangerous blizzard has begun its intensification into a soon-to-be...
fox10phoenix.com
Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive
27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
fox10phoenix.com
Minnesota bear cub adjusts researchers' trail camera with 'surprisingly good results'
(FOX 9) - A black bear cub in Northern Minnesota was captured on a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera re-adjusting the camera, with some "surprisingly good results," according to a Facebook post from researchers. "While this cub has much to learn about setting cameras, it did a much better job...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern California earthquake buckles road, shatters glass, leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, causing gas leaks, shattering glass, leaving thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5...
fox10phoenix.com
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
fox10phoenix.com
Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books
There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons. Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth...
fox10phoenix.com
Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake
FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area business owner overcomes addiction and homelessness
An injury over a decade ago resulted in Justin Reed's 15-year addiction to opioids. However, Reed managed to turn his life around, and he is now, along with his wife, owners of a jerky-selling business. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
Comments / 0