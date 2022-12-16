Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold and snow tonight and Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that snow and dangerous cold will develop tonight and will continue into Thursday. Areas of freezing drizzle will continue across central and south central Kansas this evening. Areas of snow will begin to develop over northern Kansas early tonight with activity spreading south into the night.
KWCH.com
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Snow squall warning. What is a snow squall?
Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones Thursday warning of a snow squall.
KWCH.com
Wichita wind chill drops to coldest in at least 22 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Wichita reports that the minus-32-degree wind chill recorded at Eisenhower Airport at 8 a.m. is the coldest reported in Wichita since at least 2000, when reliable records began. Actual temperatures were hovering around 0 degrees. The wind chill reached one degree...
Bitter cold, blowing snow set to descend on Wichita. Here’s the timing of the storm
Wichitan’s Thursday morning commute will feel 40 degrees colder than it was Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Days ahead - prepare now
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be arriving in just a couple of days, bringing near blizzard conditions and very dangerous wind chills to the area. We’ve issued a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the extreme conditions that all of Kansas will experience later this week.
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall headed our way tonight - Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today is proverbial calm before the winter storm. It will be a mainly cloudy, breezy, and chilly but otherwise quiet Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. A powerful, Arctic cold front will sweep across the state tonight. Behind the...
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
KWCH.com
Winter storms knock out power to thousands in Wichita, Valley Center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong winds, snow and ice accompanied extreme cold temperatures attributed to a power outage in Wichita and Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Evergy reported about 8,000 customers lost power. Line crews are currently working to restore power in Wichita as fast and safely as possible, according...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow mix arrives overnight, temps dropping
Temperatures overnight fall as a cold front tracks across the state. Those in Northwest Kansas will fall into the single digits. Elsewhere will hover around the freezing mark. Precipitation arrives with this boundary. Rainfall will arrive first as temperatures sit above freezing before midnight. By the early morning, temperatures will...
KWCH.com
Slick roads contirbute to multiple crashes across Kansas
Meals on Wheels put out a call for volunteers earlier in the week knowing that it needed to make contact with the seniors with the arrival of dangerous temps. Local law enforcement boxes food for families in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers from areas surrounding Wichita came together Wednesday...
KWCH.com
Workers, volunteers preparing for the cold
Officers from areas surrounding Wichita came together Wednesday morning to box food for families they've made contact with throughout the year. Slick roads contirbute to multiple crashes across Kansas. Updated: 7 hours ago. EARP was implemented in Wichita and several surrounding areas as road conditions deteriorated across the state. Wichita...
How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
KWCH.com
LIVE BLOG: Wichita hits record-low wind chill; thousands without power in Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: 12 News is tracking the latest developments on the extreme cold and likely precipitation forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday. 11:20 a.m. Thursday I-70 is now back open in central Kansas. It was closed earlier due to multiple accidents between Russell and Wilson. Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol said roads and visibility continue to be an issue, so slow down and be careful.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous cold on the way
OVERNIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a light easterly wind sifting to northeasterly close to 10pm. Temperatures hover close to 40°F through 7pm and drop to the 30s afterwards. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s in central Arkansas near sunrise at 7:12am. TUESDAY:...
KWCH.com
Lyons asking residents to conserve energy ahead of winter storm
Ranchers across Kansas work to keep cattle safe from dangerous cold. The coldest weather of the year is on its way to Kansas. Nathan Veith, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk, returns home for holidays. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Nathan Veith, an 11-year-old hit in a crosswalk in September, has returned...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild tomorrow, dramatic changes to start the workweek
Clear skies across the Sunflower State will allow for temperatures to drop overnight. We bottom out in the teens and single digits across most of the state. Southerly flow returns by Sunday, allowing our temperatures to reach our seasonal average in the low and mid-40s. This will be the warmest day we see for the next week, so tomorrow is the time to take care of your last-minute holiday errands.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Comments / 0